  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Archbishop Luc Ravel during a mass
Archbishop Luc Ravel had led the diocese of Strausburg since 2017Image: Nicolas Roses/abaca/picture alliance
Religion

Pope Francis accepts French Arcbishop's resignation

22 minutes ago

Strasbourg Archbishop Luc Ravel had been accused of having an authoritarian style, which alienated many parishioners and other Church officials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RtdB

The Archbishop of the French city of Strasbourg, Luc Ravel, submitted his resignation to Pope Francis, after being accused of misconduct. 

Pope Francis accepted the resignation, the French Bishops' Conference said on Saturday. Ravel had held the post since 2017.

It all comes on the heels of an investigation ordered by the Vatican last year into the Strasbourg diocese, which represents around 1.3 million Catholics.

Catholics in the border region of Alsace close to Germany and Switzerland had complained about Ravel's authoritarian style, which alienated many parishioners and other Church officials; Ravel had previously been a bishop in the military.

He was especially resented for removing women and laypeople from different councils in his diocese as well as installing traditionalist priests with opinions counter to their congregations, Marcel Metzger, a theologian and professor at the University of Strasbourg, told AFP last month.

Ravel was also criticized for dismissing the finance director of the diocese and an auxiliary bishop within the space of little over a year.

Macron and Pope name stand-in replacement

Pope Francis is said to have asked the archbishop to resign, according to local media reports, but Ravel allegedly did not comply for some time. 

But on April 20, Ravel said he had "presented my resignation to the Holy Father," without giving further details.

"The Holy Father and the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] have jointly accepted the resignation" of Luc Ravel, the Bishops' Conference of France said in a statement on Saturday, over a month later. 

Francis appointed Philippe Ballot, the archbishop of the nearby of Metz, as administrator of the diocese, "awaiting the appointment of the next archbishop of Strasbourg," the statement added.

Under an old treaty known as the Concordat, which dates back to Napoleon I, the French government officially appoints an archbishop of Strasbourg and Metz chosen by the Vatican.

jcg/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, KNA)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighter in front of destroyed building of medical facility ín Dnipro, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv asks for cruise missiles from Germany

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fulani pastoralists collect water from a water point in Loumbel Lana, Matam region

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Climate4 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Mikhail Mishustin and Li Qiang (back, left and right) make agreements

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German ship

Germany's 'holistic' national security plan delayed again

Germany's 'holistic' national security plan delayed again

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Arts3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage