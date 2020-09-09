Politics Podcast: Merkel's Last Dance

Do you remember a Germany that wasn't run by Angela Merkel? Many people don't. Germans go to the polls again in late 2021 - and Angela Merkel has already announced she won't run again.

Now, with no clear successor, a power vacuum is brewing in Berlin. The coming months will determine Merkel's legacy, and the future of Germany and Europe.

So: How did she get to where she is? How did she manage to stay in power for so long? How much does the current state Germany (and Europe) is in have to do with how Angela Merkel, the person, deals with challenges? Who is she? Why is she admired by some - and the object of hatred for others? What could post-Merkel Germany look like? And: What does that mean for Europe and the world?

We talk to correspondents, colleagues and critics.

Tune in to "Merkel's Last Dance". New episode out roughly every two weeks.

Michaela Küfner - Richard Walker - Nina Haase

