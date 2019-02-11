 Politics on the big screen at Berlinale 2019 | Film | DW | 13.02.2019

Film

Politics on the big screen at Berlinale 2019

The Berlin International Film Festival has always been a political stage for filmmakers, and the 69th edition is no exception. Three entries stand out, even though they are out of competition.

Diane Kruger in a scene from the film The Operative, showing at Berlinale 2019 (Kolja Brandt)

The Berlinale has always had a reputation for being one of the most political film festivals in the world, and it's due in part to Berlin's history. During the Cold War, while the Berlin Wall still divided the city, the Berlinale was a place to build cultural bridges between the East and the West, both for filmmakers and for the public.

Still political in global era

The festival has defended its political reputation, even if the global situation has changed. It's mainly in the Berlinale's side events, where films are shown outside of the main competition, that political films, mainly documentaries, are screened. But there are always a few political films in the running for the Bears.

The motto of this year's Berlinale is, "The personal is political," and the Berlinale is running at least three films which live up to that motto. The most prominent is Vice, which opened in the US in December. 

Dick Cheney: Master manipulator

With Vice, director Adam McKay offers what on the surface appears to be a classic political film biography, covering the life and work of the American politician Dick Cheney. Yet this film goes deeper.

Watch video 02:31
Now live
02:31 mins.

Vice - more than a biopic

Cheney was George W. Bush's vice president from 2001 to 2009, and many political experts now recognize Bush's VP as a powerful puppeteer. McKay presents Cheney as a shrewd manipulator who pulls the strings and makes everyone, including the president, dance to his tune. The screenplay and direction clearly depict Cheney's unscrupulousness and how he mixed personal business interests with political duties.

Vice also shows the influence of American documentary director Michael Moore on filmmaking, with the film's wit, razor-sharp satire, picture and sound all recalling Moore's best work.

And it's the film that everyone is talking about at the Berlinale, because Christian Bale is hauling in international prizes for his portrayal of Cheney — and is considered a favorite to win the best actor Oscar.

Film still from Vice, starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Annapurna Pictures/M. Kennedy)

Christian Bale stars as Dick Cheney in 'Vice'

Israeli spy thriller asks big questions

Israeli director Yuval Adler's classic spy-thriller The Operative offers more political drama. Adler directs his Mossad intelligence agent, played by German actress Diane Kruger, on a journey through Iran, Israel and Germany. The film digs deep into the machinations of the Middle East conflict and tells a tale of espionage and terror through the eyes of the Israelis, Iranians, Germans, the British, and Americans.

The Operative deals with the human questions and moral conflicts at the highest level, asking how far someone can go in their work as an agent and yet retain their innocence.

Watch video 02:05
Now live
02:05 mins.

Berlinale: "The Operative" by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler

Shadows of Turkey's gender politics

In A Tale of Three Sisters (Kiz Kardesler) from Turkish director Emin Alper, politics play out on a different level. 

In this family drama set in Turkey, politics lurk in the background, primarily in the form of gender politics. Three sisters return to their Anatolian mountain village after unsuccessful and servile foster experiences with well-to-do families in the city. Alper tries to show how these three women survive in a male dominated world in which they have almost no rights.

Berlinale 2019 Film A Tale of Three Sisters, directed by Emin Alper (Liman Film/Komplizen Film/Circe Films/Horsefly Productions)

Emin Alper's film 'A Tale of Three Sisters' examines gender roles in Turkey's patriarchal society

When the repressed rage that these sisters feel with their situation bubbles over, they direct it at one another and not at the men and the patriarchal society which imprison them in set roles. They wait in the village, isolated by snowdrifts all winter, until spring arrives and they can leave. But their plans of what to do when they escape will essentially take them back to the situations they originally fled.

Festival politics always controversial

All three films are being shown in the competition series, yet they're not eligible for official prizes — a strange festival statute that no Berlinale spectator and no one in the cinema profession understands. Why not simply show these films in one of the festival's many side categories? It seems to be a question of festival politics — and that's sometimes even more intransparent than world politics.

  • Film still shows four women walking down the street in 1970s clothing (Deutsche Kinemathek/DFFB)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    Female filmmakers from divided Germany

    This year's Retrospective section focused on film history is devoted to female filmmakers. "Self-determined. Perspectives of women filmmakers" features German films by women made between the years 1968 and 1999. "For women — Chapter 1," a film by women for women is one example of the works shown. Shot in 1971, it addressed the lack of equality of opportunity between the sexes in West Germany.

  • Charlotte Rampling with a chimpanzee in a film still from Max mon amour (Studiocanal)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    Women front and center

    The role of women in filmmaking — both in front of and behind the camera — has been the subject of much reporting recently. It is not only about the MeToo movement and equal opportunities but also a re-evaluation of film history. Fitting that the Golden Honorary Bear of the Berlinale 2019 goes to a European cinema great, Charlotte Rampling — seen here in "Max mon amour" by Nagisa Ōshima (1986).

  • A couple in a film still from the movie Tanna (Kairosfilmverleih)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    'NATIVe' programming

    Berlinale audiences will encounter often uncharted worlds in the "NATIVe" program section. The 16 long and short feature films and documentaries shown in this series are set in the South Pacific region and provide glimpses of the life of indigenous peoples in areas with relatively little cinematic presence — like the film "Tanna" from Australian-Ni-Vanuatu that portrays a local marriage dispute.

  • still from the film Grâce à Dieu shows a man taking Communion from a priest (Jean-Claude Moireau)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    A church scandal

    The competition for the Golden Bear this year includes 17 films from around the world. The new film from French director Francois Ozon. "Grâce à Dieu," is likely be one of the most explosive contributions in the competition. Ozon tells the true story of three men who were abused by a priest during their childhood and whose past catches up with them.

  • A gospel singer portrays Aretha Franklin in Amazing Grace (Amazing Grace Movie, LLC)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    40-odd years in the making

    Berlin is celebrating the premiere of many much-anticipated films, including Sydney Pollack's long-unfinished "Amazing Grace." The film documents Aretha Franklin's appearance in a Baptist church in Detroit in 1972, during which the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum gospel album "Amazing Grace" was recorded. Unedited for over 40 years, the film is finally taking its bow in Berlin.

  • A young man and woman sit in a construction site with a toy monkey between them in a film still from The Components of Love (Markus Koob/dffb)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    Upcoming talent

    The Perspektive Deutsches Kino program has introduced young German filmmakers for 18 years at the Berlinale. "The films in Perspektive Deutsches Kino are subtle, idiosyncratic and fearless. Here you can try, play and also provoke," says the Berlinale. This year, Miriam Bliese's debut contemporary drama, "The Components of Love" ("Die Einzelteile der Liebe") will feature as part of the series.

  • A couple sits on a bench in a filmstill from The Kindness of Strangers (Per Arnesen )

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    A Danish opener

    Opening the Berlinale on Thursday, February 7, is "The Kindness of Strangers," by Danish director Lone Scherfig. Featuring an international ensemble of actors,the film is set in a Russian restaurant in wintery New York and is a good representation of the festival's global nature — and this year's focus on women in the industry.

  • Film still from The Wayward Girl shows woman in bra and man holding nylons (National Library of Norway)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    Women in film heritage

    An increasingly important task of major festivals all over the world is to promote film heritage by showing restored cinema classics to new audiences. "The Wayward Girl" from 1959 is one such film to feature in the Berlinale Classics section this year. Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Edith Carlmar, it features the young Liv Ullmann in her first leading role.

  • a man prays among manikins (Pertramer/Pichler/Superfilm)

    The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

    New formats

    A relatively new addition to film festivals that has become a standard feature is the premiere of television series on the silver screen. Only later are they broadcast on television or via popular streaming portals. Eagerly awaited in 2019 is the debut of "M — A City Hunts a Murderer," which is based on Fritz Lang's legendary film of the same name from 1931.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


The personal and the political at the 2019 Berlinale

The 69th Berlinale focuses on themes of family, childhood, gender equality and nutrition. But how will the overriding slogan, "The personal is political," be borne out across the festival's 400 film program? (05.02.2019)  

'Mr. Jones': How Stalin's famine in Ukraine was exposed

Agniezska Holland's Berlinale film revisits the Holodomor, the man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1933. Reporter Gareth Jones broke the story that Soviets tried to hide and other journalists denied. (11.02.2019)  

Exploring the history of the Berlinale — and Berlin — through photos

The exhibition "Between the Films — A Photo History of the Berlinale" reflects not only how the film festival evolved over the years, but also shows what goes on behind closed doors and beyond the red carpet. (27.09.2018)  

Head of Berlinale on the film festival's most unforgettable moments

In 2019, Dieter Kosslick is hanging up his hat as director of the Berlin Film Festival after 18 years. He spoke to DW in an exclusive interview in which he reflects on the highlights and bitter moments of his tenure. (05.02.2019)  

The personal is the political: Marginalized voices tell their story at the 69th Berlinale

Women directors and loads of political statements: With nearly 400 films from around the world, the 69th Berlin Film Festival promises to be both thematically diverse and aesthetically challenging. (05.02.2019)  

Vice - more than a biopic  

Berlinale: "The Operative" by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler  

Berlinale: "The Operative" by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler 11.02.2019

The Berlinale Film Festival enters its second week, and the movie premieres just keep on coming. DW's correspondent Amien Essif was at the festival to watch 'The Operative', a film by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler.

Vice - more than a biopic 12.02.2019

Dick Cheney is said to have been more than Vice President to President George W. Bush. So "Vice", currently shown at the Berlinale film festival, is more than just a biopic on the former Vice President.

Berlinale 2019 Film Varda by Agnes

Director Agnes Varda presents new film at Berlinale 13.02.2019

French director Agnes Varda is a cinema legend. At the Berlin International Film Festival, she presents her new film, "Varda by Agnes," and receives the honorary Berlinale Camera award. We take a look back at her work.

