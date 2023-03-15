Police raid suspected human traffickers in Berlin, Halle

According to the police, around 400 federal and Berlin police officers were on duty, including special units such as the GSG 9. More than 20 apartments and offices, mainly in the German capital, were searched.
Five men were arrested, four of them in Berlin and one in Halle. The police said 18 suspects were being investigated.
Traffickers used Balkan route
The illegal migrants were flown from Istanbul by plane to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the police said. From there they were transported in cars to Germany via the so-called Balkan route.
According to the police, at least 90 people were smuggled in this way. The gang is said to have been well organized, with members being responsible for organization and others being just drivers.