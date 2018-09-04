 Police clear protesters from Hambach Forest | News | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Police clear protesters from Hambach Forest

German police have expelled protesters in the Hambach Forest near Aachen. Environmental demonstrators have for years opposed plans to expand one of Germany's largest open-pit coal mines.

Police in the Hambacher Forst (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Several hundred German police officers moved into Hambach Forest in western Germany early on Wednesday to expel dozens of protesters.

The forest, located between the cities of Aachen and Cologne, hosts one of the country's biggest open-pit coal mines.

The RWE energy company, which owns the forest, has intended to clear some 100 hectares (247 acres) of land in the Hambach Forest to mine for lignite — a brown, low-grade coal considered to be one of the most polluting fossil fuels — only to see its efforts repeatedly disrupted by environmental activists.

Tree houses in the Hambacher Forst (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/C. Gateau)

According to reports, police did not the raid the 60-or-so tree houses used by protesters in the Hambacher Forst

According to police, RWE officials also began removing forest logs and other obstacles from the forest floors designed to police and workers from accessing certain areas.

Police officials said the operation had been mostly peaceful, although officers had reported two small skirmishes.

Authorities said they seized several items designed to cause criminal damage or build barricade. However, officers were ordered not to raid the 60-or-so tree houses, some of which had been inhabited since 2012.

Read more: Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany's environmental image

The local police Twitter account said officers were clearing away barricades and "rubbish." 

Regional interior minister warns of left-wing extremism

Two days before the forst raids, Herbert Reul, interior minister for North Rhine-Westphalia, warned that police and RWE staff in the Hambacher Forst were dealing with "extremely violent left-wing extremists." 

Reul added: "We don't know for sure (when RWE can use the forest to mine ignite) but when the day comes, the police have to make sure that right can be enforced."

Members from the protest group denied Reul assertions and said officials were merely trying to criminalize the entire movement.

Hambacher Forst (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/M. Becker)

Environmentalists have decried plans to extract lignite, one of the most polluting fossil fuels

DW recommends

Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany's environmental image

Hambach Forest in western Germany has become a symbol of resistance to coal mining, but its days may well be numbered. Can protesters save Germany's green image as an environmental and climate champion? (30.08.2018)  

Related content

Hambacher Forst

Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany's environmental image 30.08.2018

Hambach Forest in western Germany has become a symbol of resistance to coal mining, but its days may well be numbered. Can protesters save Germany's green image as an environmental and climate champion?

Innogy-Finanzvorstand Bernhard Günther

German energy executive severely injured in acid attack 05.03.2018

The finance chief of an RWE renewable energy subsidiary was struck by unknown assailants as he crossed a park near Düsseldorf. Police said they were investigating "in every direction."

Deutschland, Rodungen im Hambacher Wald

Tears and tree houses: The occupation in Germany's Hambach Forest 30.11.2017

The trees may soon have to give way to a coal mine expansion. But activists are building tree houses and blocking roads. DW spent three days in the ancient forest with them.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 