Police clear protesters from Hambach Forest

Several hundred German police officers moved into Hambach Forest in western Germany early on Wednesday to expel dozens of protesters.

The forest, located between the cities of Aachen and Cologne, hosts one of the country's biggest open-pit coal mines.

The RWE energy company, which owns the forest, has intended to clear some 100 hectares (247 acres) of land in the Hambach Forest to mine for lignite — a brown, low-grade coal considered to be one of the most polluting fossil fuels — only to see its efforts repeatedly disrupted by environmental activists.

According to reports, police did not the raid the 60-or-so tree houses used by protesters in the Hambacher Forst

According to police, RWE officials also began removing forest logs and other obstacles from the forest floors designed to police and workers from accessing certain areas.

Police officials said the operation had been mostly peaceful, although officers had reported two small skirmishes.

Authorities said they seized several items designed to cause criminal damage or build barricade. However, officers were ordered not to raid the 60-or-so tree houses, some of which had been inhabited since 2012.

The local police Twitter account said officers were clearing away barricades and "rubbish."

Regional interior minister warns of left-wing extremism

Two days before the forst raids, Herbert Reul, interior minister for North Rhine-Westphalia, warned that police and RWE staff in the Hambacher Forst were dealing with "extremely violent left-wing extremists."

Reul added: "We don't know for sure (when RWE can use the forest to mine ignite) but when the day comes, the police have to make sure that right can be enforced."

Members from the protest group denied Reul assertions and said officials were merely trying to criminalize the entire movement.