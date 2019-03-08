Poland's Catholic Church admits clergy sexually abused hundreds of children

Poland's Catholic Church on Thursday published a report admitting that nearly 400 of its clergy had sexually abused children and minors over the last three decades.

The Polish Bishops' Conference said the statistical report, which covers the period between 1990 and 2018, found that 382 clergy sexually abused a total of 624 victims, including 198 under 15 years of age and 184 adolescents between the ages of 15 and 18.

"We know that this is still only the tip of the iceberg," Jesuit Adam Zak, the Polish episcopate's coordinator for child protection and youth, told reporters at a press conference in Warsaw.

"The church must be impeccable and firm in stigmatizing evil. But it must... also show mercy to the perpetrators if they strive for internal transformation, if they regret [their actions]," Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski told journalists in Warsaw.

Report echoes NGO findings

The report reflects findings published in February by 'Be Not Afraid,' a charity that focuses on abuse in the church and supports victims of pedophile priests.

The NGO presented the 27-page document to Pope Francis at a summit on child abuse attended by the world's top Catholic bishops at the Vatican last month.

Be Not Afraid's report documented almost 400 cases of sex abuse by clergymen in the Catholic Church and detailed the cases of 85 priests convicted of pedophilia, another 88 whose alleged abuse has been exposed by the media and 95 others accused by alleged victims.

The report also names 24 Polish archbishops and bishops accused of covering up abuse.

Unlike the church's report, the NGO's study includes the names of the perpetrators.

Church's report 'defended itself'

Liberal opposition politician Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, who was a central figure in the creation of the victims' report, on Thursday said that the Polish church's report "spat in the face" of victims.

"Today the Episcopate ... defended itself as an institution, defended the perpetrators, and did not stand on the side of the victims," she said, adding that the church had failed to address the issue of compensating victims.

Archbishops speaking at the news conference emphasized that pedophilia was not limited only to the Catholic Church and that most abuse took place in families.

"Nevertheless, even if there were just one victim [of clerical] abuse, this can only bring pain and shame," Polish Primate, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, told reporters.

