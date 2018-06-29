 Pokemon Go fans descend upon German park for two-day gaming event | News | DW | 01.07.2018

News

Pokemon Go fans descend upon German park for two-day gaming event

Thousands of Pokemon Go lovers flocked to the German city of Dortmund to take part in a two-day event in the city's Westfalen Park. The event got off to a rocky start when numerous players experienced reception issues.

Two people wearing Pikachu visors take part in a Pokemon Go event in Dortmund, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

Armed with sunglasses and backup phone chargers, thousands of people gathered in the western German city of Dortmund on Saturday to play the augmented reality game Pokemon Go.

The two-day fan meetup, dubbed "Safari Zone Dortmund," is primarily taking place in the city's Westfalen Park, although certain special zones have also been set up around the German Football Museum and the Dortmund U-Tower, the city noted.

Using their smartphones and the Pokemon Go app, players scoured the park looking to "catch" monster-like creatures in the game and battle against other players.

Local and federal police were also present to help control the crowds, with authorities cautioning enthusiastic but perhaps not vigilant players to stay away from the tram tracks.

Pokemon Go festival participants gather around a cell phone charging station located in Dortmund's Westfalen park (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

Participants gather around a cell phone charging station located in Dortmund's Westfalen park

Frustration over network issues

The event got off to a rough start, however, when numerous participants had trouble logging in to the app and experienced spotty reception.

"Well, at least the weather is nice," wrote one participant on Twitter, posting a screenshot of an error message on the app.

The game's US-based developer Niantic, who also hosted Saturday's event, said the reception issues were mostly centered in the entrance area of the park where more people were located.

Organizers said they resolved the issues and that gameplay should be normal for participants on Sunday.

Niantic CEO John Hanke said his company worked with cell phone operators for months in order to boost the reception in Westfalen Park, including installing additional transmission towers in the area.

The company hoped to avoid a repeat of the Pokemon Fest 2017 in Chicago. That event ended disastrously due to cell network issues.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    Pikachu on parade

    For the third year in a row, Yokohama was overrun with a fleet of cheerful yellow monsters from the popular Pokemon games and movies. Around 50 life-sized Pikachus marched through the streets to the delight of hundreds of fans.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    Japan's Pokemon 'outbreak'

    The festival "Pikachu Tairyou Hassei-Chu" - or "An Outbreak of Pikachus" - was first launched in 2014. The event has turned into a yearly Pokemon celebration, complete with parade floats and dancing events around the city.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    A fan's dream

    Hundreds of enthusiastic fans donned Pikachu visors and vied for the best spots to snap a picture or take a video of the passing Pikachus.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    Beloved character

    Pikachu is a yellow, rodent-like Pokemon, and is one of the most recognized characters from the Pokemon franchise. The electrically charged monster stopped dancing for a moment to receive a hug from a fan.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    Beating the heat

    Performers and crowds alike cooled off with water sprayers as the troop of yellow monsters danced along Yokohama's waterfront street.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    Worldwide craze

    Pokemon, short for "pocket monster," has seen a resurgence in popularity since the global launch of the smartphone app Pokemon Go. Although the festival in Yokohama has no official connection to the app, many visitors hoped to catch "rare" Pokemon during the Pikachu festivities.

  • Japan - Pokemon Parade in Yokohama

    Japan's Pikachu parade draws hundreds of Pokemon fans

    Herding Pikachu performers

    Pokemon have been popular in Japan since the first game was launched in 1996 for Nintendo's Game Boy console. The brand expanded into other media, including a popular anime TV show and several movies.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


