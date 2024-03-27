Plight of Gazans: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPlight of Gazans: From isolation to uncertainty of survivalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesTania Krämer03/27/2024March 27, 2024Once rapping about the hardships of growing up in Gaza, Palestinian artist Ayman Mghamis tells DW how he struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the Israel-Hamas war continues.https://p.dw.com/p/4eAFxAdvertisement