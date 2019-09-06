 ′Please leave my town′: Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral | Digital Culture | DW | 06.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Digital Culture

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

It's not Boris Johnson's week.

After suffering a major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote, Johnson saw his younger brother, Jo Johnson, step down as member of Parliament and minister for the Conservative party on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Alex Andreou had spotted a short sequence in a video clip in the BBC six o'clock news and tweeted it. It immediately went viral.

The British prime minister, visiting Yorkshire in northern England on Thursday, was strolling through the town of Morley kicking off an informal election campaign when he had an unexpected encounter.

He was approached by a man who shook his hand, slapped his back and simply and politely said: "Please leave my town."

"I will, very soon," Johnson replied.

The short sequence has since been shared endlessly on social media and received hundreds of thousands of views. It has also been picked up in memes:

"Well done" seemed to be the general consensus among the people who reacted to the footage on Twitter.

Comments included "Perfect thing to say to that minister," "Makes me proud to be a Yorkshire man…" and "Legendary Yorkshire gentility and politeness."

"Note the nice touch of the pat on the back he gives as Johnson walks away: reinforcing his dominance in the relationship. It's something Johnson has often done to other politicians," analyzed another Twitter user, @LiterallyYarn.

Labour politicians, too, couldn't let the opportunity pass to share the video and a comment:

Another passerby in Morely on Thursday accosted Johnson with the words "You should be in Brussels, negotiating."

With the hashtag #PleaseLeaveMyTown now trending in Germany, German media have also noted how Twitter users in the country are particularly impressed by what is perceived as a typically British form of protest: "Simply very British and above all very cool" to "That's how angry citizens react in Britain! We can learn a lesson" are some of the reactions to the clip.

Andreiou, the initial Twitter poster, offered his insight as to why the moment went viral: "I feel #PleaseLeaveMyTown is the Johnson hashtag we've been waiting for." 

DW recommends

Brexit: What's happened and what's next?

For the third time in two days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered major defeats in his plans to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal. DW takes a look at the current impasse and what will happen next. (05.09.2019)  

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson?

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye. (04.09.2019)  

Brexit: Boris Johnson's brother resigns in 'national interest'

Boris Johnson has doubled down on elections, saying he would "rather be dead" than ask for a Brexit delay. "Torn between family and the national interest," the prime minister's younger brother resigned from government. (05.09.2019)  

UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit — as it happened

The move paves the way for MPs to pass legislation that would force Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit delay. The prime minister has said he will call for a general election if lawmakers vote to block no-deal Brexit. (03.09.2019)  

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so. (04.09.2019)  

Related content

London Protest gegen Boris Johnson und Brexit

Inside Europe: Legal challenge to Boris Johnson in Edinburgh 06.09.2019

The UK government has been facing a series of challenges stemming from Boris Johnson’s decision to “prorogue” - or suspend - parliament. His opponents see this as an attempt to force through a “no deal” Brexit. Several legal challenges have been mounted to try and stop the suspension, including one backed by a cross party group of 75 members of parliament in Edinburgh. Jack Foster reports.

Boris Johnson defeated in key vote 04.09.2019

British lawmakers have voted to take control of parliamentary business from the government. It is a big defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has vowed to call an election if parliament blocks efforts to leave the EU without a deal on October 31.

UK | Downing Street dog - Jack-Russell-Welpe von Premier Johnson

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson? 04.09.2019

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill | DIE NEUE ZEIT (ZDF/Zero One Film/Julia Terjung)

Without Borders Film Festival features hidden gems

Bauhaus founders, an untameable child, a Macedonian woman grapples with her conservative ideals, and a tale of robot friends: The Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow again offers a diverse and compelling program.  

Books

Salman Rushdie mit seinem Roman Mitternachtskinder (Picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hanson/PA Wire)

Salman Rushdie: A selection of works

As Salman Rushdie's latest novel, "Quichotte," is released in the US, here are some of the British Indian author's most famous works.  

Music

Udo Lindenberg tritt 1983 erstmals in Ostberlin auf: Blick auf Bühne mit singendem Udo vor Leinwänden mit Friedenstaube und der Aufschrift Für den Frieden der Welt (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

He had been banned from performing in the GDR for years. West German rocker Udo Lindenberg then performed for the first and only time in East Berlin in 1983. The event didn't go unnoticed.  

Arts

Painting by Bernhard Heisig. A man holds up his thumb. (Bernhard Heisig/VG Bild- Kunst Bonn, 2019/bpk/Museum der bildenden Künste, Leipzig)

Works from the 'Utopia and Demise: Art in East Germany' exhibition

Thirty years after the fall oft he Berlin Wall, a museum in the western German city Düsseldorf presents East German art. The idea is to overcome old prejudices.  

Digital Culture

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

Gamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out

Cloud gaming is one trend in the spotlight of this year's Gamescom, the world's top games trade show. Google's new platform, Stadia, could completely change the industry. Here's what cloud gaming is all about.  