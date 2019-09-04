Brexit: Boris Johnson's brother resigns in 'national interest'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, Jo Johnson, has dramatically quit his posts as a member of Parliament and minister, saying he's "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."

In a tweet, Johnson wrote that it's "an unresolvable tension" and that it's "time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister."

The younger Johnson has spent nine years as an MP for Orpington. It's not clear whether the resignation would take immediate effect.

Jo Johnson campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU during the 2016 referendum. After the vote, he said the country should not quit the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

But in July he accepted a job in the government formed by his brother, who argued the UK must leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

Jo Johnson was appointed earlier this year as minister of state for universities & science, a position that allowed him to attend Cabinet meetings.

Seeking public support

Johnson's decision to quit comes after his brother, the prime minister, suffered major defeats in the lower house of the Parliament, with lawmakers blocking his hard Brexit strategy and thwarting plans to call a snap general election. Despite the setbacks, the prime minister's office said Boris Johnson will seek the public's support for his bid to hold a general election.

Officials said Johnson plans to speak directly to the public on Thursday to rally support. Details about the premier's planned appearance have not been made public yet.

His office reiterated that Johnson will not ask European Union officials for another delay in enacting Brexit. Such a delay would take the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc beyond the current October 31 deadline.

sri/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

