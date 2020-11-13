Visit the new DW website

Playboy

Playboy is a glossy US men's and lifestyle magazine best known for its centerfolds featuring nude or semi-nude women, the famous Playmates.

Nude women, short stories by renowned novelists, interviews with public figures and celebrities, full-page cartoons - they all add to the allure of the men's lifestyle magazine launched in Chicago in 1953 by Hugh Hefner. In 1960, Hefner branched out, opening a chain of nightclubs: the Playboy club with its iconic sexy Playboy bunny waitresses. A stylized silhouette of a rabbit with a tuxedo bow tie became the Playboy mascot.

Rammstein singer provokes in Playboy interview 13.11.2020

Rammstein singer provokes in Playboy interview 13.11.2020

The band's frontman, Till Lindemann, annoyed his fans in a Playboy interview in which he slams psychotherapy and claims he has no female friends.

Swiss auction off seized supercar collection 28.09.2019

Swiss auction off seized supercar collection 28.09.2019

Swiss authorities confiscated 25 luxury cars from the playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's president in 2016. They will be auctioned on Sunday to pay for social programs in the West African nation.
Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admits campaign finance violations 21.08.2018

Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admits campaign finance violations 21.08.2018

Donald Trump had directed Cohen to pay a porn star and Playboy model with campaign money, Cohen's lawyer said. With talk of impeachment in the air, lawmakers said Cohen's plea adds to the "president's legal jeopardy."
Germans tolerant of LGBT neighbors, but not Muslim ones 16.08.2018

Germans tolerant of LGBT neighbors, but not Muslim ones 16.08.2018

While homophobia has seen a drastic decrease in Germany over the years, Islamophobia has remained stubbornly stagnant. A new Playboy poll has found that most Germans are opposed to mosques, hijab, and refugee homes.
Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? 26.07.2018

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? 26.07.2018

From cricket icon, to hedonistic playboy, and finally the leader of Pakistan — Imran Khan has enjoyed a long career in the public eye. DW looks at Imran Khan's sporting successes and political ascent.
Donald Trump says lawyer's recording 'perhaps illegal' 22.07.2018

Donald Trump says lawyer's recording 'perhaps illegal' 22.07.2018

Donald Trump has lashed out at his former lawyer, saying he may have broken the law by secretly recording their conversation about a hush payment to a Playboy model. The tape was seized during an FBI raid in April.
Trump discussed Playboy model payment 'on tape' 21.07.2018

Trump discussed Playboy model payment 'on tape' 21.07.2018

Donald Trump was taped ahead of the 2016 election discussing a payment to hush up an alleged affair with a Playboy model, reports say. The FBI seized the recording during a raid on the office of Trump's former lawyer.
Playboy features first transgender model on its German cover 11.01.2018

Playboy features first transgender model on its German cover 11.01.2018

In a first for the German version of the worldwide magazine, Playboy has selected Giuliana Farfalla as the cover model for this month's issue. Farfalla is known to fans of reality TV and casting shows.
Transgender models on magazine covers 11.01.2018

Transgender models on magazine covers 11.01.2018

Transgender models on magazine covers are no new phenomenon in an increasingly diverse world. These athletes and actresses have already hit the newsstands with a splash.

French anti-corruption group takes on powerful foes 06.12.2017

French anti-corruption group takes on powerful foes 06.12.2017

Sherpa won its first big victory against an African playboy misusing public funds. The NGO wields the law to bring corrupt companies and wrongdoers to justice. It has cement firm Lafarge and BNP Paribas in its sights.
French court finds African playboy Teodorin Obiang guilty of embezzlement 27.10.2017

French court finds African playboy Teodorin Obiang guilty of embezzlement 27.10.2017

Teodorin Obiang had lived the high life in Paris and elsewhere for years. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering by a French court and his assets seized.
How Hugh Hefner changed the magazine world with Playboy 28.09.2017

How Hugh Hefner changed the magazine world with Playboy 28.09.2017

Playboy magazine founder and Hollywood man-about-town Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91. The man with a hedonist lifestyle changed modern publishing – and the way we look at the human body.
How Hugh Hefner changed the magazine world 28.09.2017

How Hugh Hefner changed the magazine world 28.09.2017

Playboy magazine founder and Hollywood man-about-town Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91. Love him or hate him, the man changed modern publishing - and the way we look at the human body.
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies, aged 91 28.09.2017

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies, aged 91 28.09.2017

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, has died at the age of 91 according to a statement from Playboy Enterprises. The publication was founded more than 60 years ago to create a niche upmarket men's magazine.

Deutscher Riese - Continential Rabbit

Simon the 3-foot rabbit dies on United Airlines flight to Chicago 26.04.2017

A giant rabbit expected to grow to be the world's largest has died on a United Airlines flight from London to Chicago. A celebrity had apparently bought the rabbit from an ex-Playboy rabbit breeder.

'Playboy' gets naked again 14.02.2017

'Playboy' gets naked again 14.02.2017

After a year of more modest shots, "Playboy" magazine has reversed its no-nudity policy and gone back to its roots. The publication is struggling with reaching younger audiences in a time when skin is everywhere.

