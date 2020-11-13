Playboy is a glossy US men's and lifestyle magazine best known for its centerfolds featuring nude or semi-nude women, the famous Playmates.

Nude women, short stories by renowned novelists, interviews with public figures and celebrities, full-page cartoons - they all add to the allure of the men's lifestyle magazine launched in Chicago in 1953 by Hugh Hefner. In 1960, Hefner branched out, opening a chain of nightclubs: the Playboy club with its iconic sexy Playboy bunny waitresses. A stylized silhouette of a rabbit with a tuxedo bow tie became the Playboy mascot.