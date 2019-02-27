Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

The famous equestrian statue in Bamberg Cathedral has disappeared! Has it been stolen? There's also something missing from Aachen Cathedral's treasury: the famous bust of Charlemagne! And at the Dessau Bauhaus? Turmoil reigns – of all times, in the centenary year of the famous school of architecture and design.

Explore the Dessau Bauhaus as you play

With a little investigative skill you can put these famous German tourist attractions back into order in our new app. And while you're searching for clues, you'll find out all sorts of interesting things about these three places. The interactive 360° stories offer a panoramic look at the sites on your smartphone or tablet. If you want to get even closer, use a cardboard viewer or VR headset. Our games work only with audio. So don't forget to turn on the sound!

Play the app and win a 360° camera!

We raffle this 360° camera

With our app you can win a 360° camera. Download "DW World Heritage 360" app for iOS from the App Store and for Android from Google Play Store. As soon as you use the app, you'll find in it the answer to our question. Just send it to us here:

Which city shows the first big picture, when you open the app?

From among all the correct entries that reach us by April 22, 2019, we'll be drawing the winner of a 360° camera. Good luck!

Conditions of participation