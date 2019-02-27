 Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites | DW Travel | DW | 18.03.2019

Travel

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.

DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

The famous equestrian statue in Bamberg Cathedral has disappeared! Has it been stolen? There's also something missing from Aachen Cathedral's treasury: the famous bust of Charlemagne! And at the Dessau Bauhaus? Turmoil reigns  –  of all times, in the centenary year of the famous school of architecture and design.

DW World Heritage App 360 | Dessau Bauhaus (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore the Dessau Bauhaus as you play

With a little investigative skill you can put these famous German tourist attractions back into order in our new app. And while you're searching for clues, you'll find out all sorts of interesting things about these three places. The interactive 360° stories offer a panoramic look at the sites on your smartphone or tablet. If you want to get even closer, use a cardboard viewer or VR headset. Our games work only with audio. So don't forget to turn on the sound! 

Play the app and win a 360° camera!

360 App Gewinnspiel Brandenburger Tor (DW/E. Yorck)

We raffle this 360° camera

With our app you can win a 360° camera. Download "DW World Heritage 360" app for iOS from the App Store and for Android from Google Play Store. As soon as you use the app, you'll find in it the answer to our question. Just send it to us here:

Which city shows the first big picture, when you open the app?

From among all the correct entries that reach us by April 22, 2019, we'll be drawing the winner of a 360° camera. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

WWW links

Conditions of participation  

Apple Store - DW World Heritage 360 app for iOS

Google Play Store - DW World Heritage 360 app for Android

Related content

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Nordrhein-Westfalen

Germany's 16 states: North Rhine-Westphalia 27.02.2019

A cosmopolitan approach to life in Cologne, industrial heritage in the Ruhr region, open countryside in Westphalia: North Rhine-Westphalia is a state of contrasts.

Deutschland Dom zu Speyer

UNESCO World Heritage Speyer Cathedral decorates 100 euro gold coin 12.12.2018

A series of 100 euro gold coins has been issued since 2003 to honour the German UNESCO World Heritage Sites. For 2019, the Federal Government has chosen the Speyer Cathedral as its motif.

Karl der Grosse Macht Kunst Schätze Ausstellung in Aachen Katschhof in Aachen

Discover Aachen, Charlemagne's capital city 17.09.2018

Over the course of history, Aachen has gained a reputation by transforming itself from an ancient city of power into a modern hub of education. DW's Eesha Kheny checked it out for us.

