 Plastic bags ban triggers violence in Australian supermarkets | News | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Plastic bags ban triggers violence in Australian supermarkets

Dozens of supermarket staff in Australia have been attacked by customers after single-use plastic bags were banned in supermarkets. One shopper even put his hands around a worker's throat.

Shop assistant at Woolworths checkout in Sydney (Getty Images/AFP/P. Parks)

A ban on free, lightweight plastic bags that came into effect in most Australian states over the weekend, had some customers fly into bag rage. 

According to a survey by the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, of the 132 members that took part in the poll, 57 said they were abused by shoppers over the ban.

Some customers threw their shopping on the floor, shouting abuse at staff, and one man even put his hands around a shop assistant's throat when he found out that he would not be getting free bags.

"A male customer in the self-serve area swore loudly at a female worker," the union's assistant secretary Ben Harris told AFP news agency. "She provided him with some complimentary bags and apologized."

Watch video 03:50
Now live
03:50 mins.

The shops shunning plastic packaging

Read more:Plastic in oceans causing coral reefs to get sick, study says

The shopper then made a mistake by scanning an item twice, but when the same worker came to help him, "he walked up behind her and put his hands around her throat," Harris said.

Dirty bags and 'money-grabbing scum'

Staff also complained that some shoppers tried to use dirty bags containing "vomit, dirty nappies and rat feces," according to a union press release.

Other shoppers vented their anger by shouting "money-grabbing scum" at staff or throwing food at them, according to the union survey.

Watch video 03:07
Now live
03:07 mins.

10 years on: Rwanda’s plastic ban

Single-use plastic bags are now banned in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, the ACT (Australian Capital Territory) and the Northern Territory.

Read more: Plastic fantastic: Nigeria's carrier bag fashionistas

Woolworths started its ban on June 20, charging 15 cents (11 US cents) for a reusable bag. After customers complained, it started offering them for free for a limited period so they could adjust to the new rules.

Australia's ban is part of an international effort led by the UN to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022. More than 60 countries have so far taken steps to ban or reduce the use of some everyday plastic items.

ng/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

  • Marco Hort sets record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth (AP)
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Stop sucking

    Billions of plastic straws end up as waste. The European Union wants to ban these and other single-use plastics, which end up in rubbish dumps or in our oceans. But for those who just can’t stop sucking — like Marco Hort, who set a world record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth — there are environmentally friendly alternatives.

  • Edible straw by Wisefood ( Wisefood)
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Drink it, eat it

    Animals in the ocean often try to eat plastic straws. To protect the environment, you can now eat the straw yourself. The German startup Wisefood has developed an edible straw made from the leftovers of Germany’s apple juice production. Alternatively, you can also acquire a multiple-use straw made from metal, bamboo or glass.

  • Man and woman eating fast food (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    We are forked!

    There are no exact numbers of how many plastic forks, knives and spoons are used once and then binned. But it’s enough for the EU to want to say goodbye to them. If you need to eat on the run and can't use metal silverware, you might try edible versions. The Indian startup Bakey’s offers forks made out of sorghum; the US company SpudWares, out of potato starch. Yummy!

  • Biodegradable plate made of bran (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Reszko)
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    No leftovers

    Talking about eating your plastic alternatives: You might also like to try edible plates, since plastic plates will be on the way out under the EU's ban. The Polish company Biotrem has developed plates made from bran. In case you are already full from your meal, don't worry: The plates are organic and decompose after 30 days.

  • Women surrounded by used plastic cups (picture-alliance/empics/D. Thompson)

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Cut the cup

    Besides banning the private use of disposable plastic products, the EU aims to encourage fast food chains, cafes and bars to curb the use of plastic cups. Half a trillion plastic cups are consumed every year — most of them being used for a single drink, then staying in the environment for eternity. Several companies now offer plant-based alternatives.

  • Bali Avani-Eco disposable cupsl (Avani-Eco)
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    It's not plastic

    One of those companies is the Balinese startup Avani. It has developed a compostable bioplastic made from corn starch. Although the cups look and feel like petroleum-based plastic cups, they are biodegradable. However, they decompose best in a commercial composting facility, and not in your backyard

  • Just Swap It reusable cup (justswapit)
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Reuse, reuse, reuse

    The easiest way to replace plastic cups is by using reusable mugs. But we might not always have our personal coffee cups on hand while we are out on the streets. Berlin is among German cities testing out a pilot project allowing coffee aficionados to borrow a reusable bamboo mug for a small deposit, and return it at another cafe at a later point.

  • Seahorse grasping ear bud with its tail - 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award (picture alliance/dpa/Wildlife Photographer of the Year /J. Hofman)
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Clean ears, dirty oceans

    Another plastic product the EU would see gone are ear buds. When disposed of improperly, they end up in the ocean, where animals mistake them for food. There are plastic-free alternatives with the stem made from bamboo or paper. But hardcore environmentalists say it's best to stop using them altogether — you can use your towel to clean your ears.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


 

DW recommends

EU Commission plans ban on plastic waste

Plastic utensils, straws, coffee stirrers and cotton swabs may soon be a lot harder to come by in Europe. The EU Commission presented a draft directive to ban the single-use products in the fight against plastic waste. (28.05.2018)  

EU unveils plan to make all plastic packaging recyclable by 2030

The EU wants to make all plastic packaging recyclable, reduce single-use plastic and restrict microplastics. The plan would "lay the foundations for a new plastic economy." (16.01.2018)  

Plastic in oceans causing coral reefs to get sick, study says

Shopping bags, nets, diapers and toothbrushes are snagging on coral reefs and making them sick, a new study has found. With plastic pollution continuing to rise, there's little relief in sight for the ailing reefs. (26.01.2018)  

Plastic fantastic: Nigeria's carrier bag fashionistas

Several African countries have banned plastic bags to reduce waste and protect the environment. But in Nigeria, where plastic bags are still legal, a group of women is turning waste plastic bags into fashion accessories. (12.05.2017)  

Alternatives to single-use plastics

The European Commission is planning a ban on disposable products like plastic straws, plastic plates and plastic cutlery. But that doesn't mean you'll have to go without these convenient items altogether. (28.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

10 years on: Rwanda’s plastic ban  

The shops shunning plastic packaging  

Related content

Umweltverschmutzung Plastik Ghana

Earth Day: Ending Accra's plastic pollution 21.04.2018

Plastic bags and bottles litter streets and beaches across Ghana. It's not just an eyesore — clogged-up drains lead to flooding that attracts mosquitos and disease. In the run-up to Earth Day, Ghanaians are cleaning up.

Pressebilder Higginson PR plastikfreie Produkte

Plastic-free supermarket aisles see anti-waste go mainstream 28.02.2018

After a major Dutch supermarket chain confirmed a new plastic-free aisle, a grassroots movement to combat millions of tons of packaging waste is finally gaining momentum across Europe.

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 15.06.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we shop at a Food Assembly in Germany, see how Lake Victoria's water hyacinths can be used as fertilizer and visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia. Check out the show for this and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 