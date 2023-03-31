  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
A Danish-owned Liberian-flagged oil tanker Monjasa Reformer
The 135-metre-long Monjasa Reformer "sitting idle" when the pirates boardedImage: MONJASA/AFP
CrimeDenmark

Pirates attack Danish ship in Gulf of Guinea, kidnap crew

20 minutes ago

The French navy found the hijacked Monjasa Reformer in the Gulf of Guinea, but a part of its crew had been kidnapped.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PX7i

An oil and chemical tanker hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea has been located off the coast of Sao Tome and Principe, but part of the crew has been kidnapped, its owners said on Friday.

The  Danish-owned Liberian-flagged Monjasa Reformer disappeared after pirates boarded it over the weekend.

The ship was 140 nautical miles off the coast of Congo and had 16 crew members on board; it's not clear how many have been taken by the pirates.

The French navy found the ship on Thursday.

"The pirates had abandoned the vessel and brought a part of the crew members with them. The rescued crew members are all in good health and safely located in a secure environment," the ship's owners, Monjasa, said in a statement.

Dangerous shipping route

The Gulf of Guinea, stretching from Senegal to Angola, has long been plagued by piracy.

But in recent years, navies of West African countries, particularly Nigeria, and international navies, including the Danish, stepped up patrols in the region.

It contributed to a steady decline in incidents recorded by the IMB Piracy Reporting Centre.

Last year there were only 19 incidents reported compared to the 35 attacks in 2021 and 84 attacks in 2020.

The shipowners' organization Danish Shipping has, however, called for more action to be taken.

"The current situation clearly shows that most countries in the region do not have the necessary resources or capabilities to respond to such an incident," it said in a statement released earlier this week.

"We should therefore also consider what smaller contributions to increased training or surveillance Denmark can send while our naval vessels are occupied elsewhere," it said.

lo/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted in hush money case

Crime11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A lab in Pakistan testing patients for HIV

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Health20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business20 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Three men in front of the Saudi, Chinese and Iranian flags; two are shaking hands

China's growing influence in Mideast leaves US worried

China's growing influence in Mideast leaves US worried

Politics19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage