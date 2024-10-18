Pianist Giorgi Gigashvili Strikes a Political Note

Giorgi Gigashvili of Georgia is a piano virtuoso in the concert arena and an activist in the political arena. He’d like his country to open up to the EU.

Also on Euromaxx:

Image: Ilja Enger-Tsizikov/Zoonar/picture alliance

Passing fad or beverage of the future: non-alcoholic wine

Non-alcoholic drinks are growing in popularity across Europe. Can wine jump on the bandwagon? France, with its long wine tradition, may set the trend.

Sepideh Ahadi, Berlin-based fashion designer with Iranian roots.

Like all schoolgirls in Iran, Sepideh Ahadi had to wear a uniform. Now, as a fashion designer, she stresses individuality through clothes.

Big Ben in London Image: picture-alliance/Photoshot

Big Ben - secrets of the London landmark

The clock tower of the British Parliament building is part of the London skyline and is commonly known as Big Ben. Yet only the largest of the five bells bears this name. Euromaxx reveals five secrets.

Tips and tricks for Germany’s job market

In the latest episode of "Meet the Germans", DW reporter Shabnam Surita investigates the topic of working and comes up with helpful tips for job-seekers.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 19.10.2024 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 19.10.2024 – 12:30 UTC

SAT 19.10.2024 – 15:30 UTC

SUN 20.10.2024 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 20.10.2024 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 20.10.2024 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 20.10.2024 – 22:02 UTC

MON 21.10.2024 – 00:02 UTC

MON 21.10.2024 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4