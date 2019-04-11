 Philippines: Tests confirm death of IS-linked chief Abu Dar | News | DW | 14.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Philippines: Tests confirm death of IS-linked chief Abu Dar

DNA tests have confirmed the death of the last known leader of an Islamist assault on Marawi city in the southern Philippines. Authorities feared that Abu Dar could use looted wealth to revivify the battered insurgency.

Officials in the Philippines on Sunday confirmed the death of Owaida Marohombsar, who went by the nom de guerre of Abu Dar, after DNA tests carried out by US authorities.

Marohombsar was one of few leaders to survive a 2017 attack on the city of Marawi, where he managed to escaped with large amounts of cash looted during the siege. Philippines authorities feared he would use the wealth to rebuild the Dawla Islamiya group, an alliance of pro-Islamic State (IS) fighters.

·      Manila confirmed the Islamist leader as one of four insurgents killed in a clash with the Philippines military in March.

·      The Philippines hailed the killing as a significant development that would hamper efforts by IS to establish a presence in the region.

Pursuit of remaining fighters

"This is another milestone in our campaign to finish and defeat ISIS and local terror groups in the country," said Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, using an acronym of the Islamic State group.

"For now, his group is leaderless. We are monitoring who will replace Dar," said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The army's Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner said troops would pursue the rest of Marohombsar's remaining fighters, based not far from Marawi.

Leading figure of resurgence

Marohombsar is believed to have escaped Marawi with a large amount of looted cash and jewelry. Regional official Zia Adiong estimated at the time that Marohombsar got away from Marawi with at least 30 million pesos ($580,000; €510,000) in stolen money.

Watch video 12:06

World Stories - Philippines: "Ground Zero" in Marawi

According to a Philippine police profile, Marohombsar, a native of the Lanao del Sur region which includes Marawi, underwent military and explosives training in Afghanistan in 2005.

Read more: Will Mindanao referendum bring peace to Philippines' restive region?

He returned to the southern Philippines a few years later and established an armed

group called the Khilafa Islamiyyah Mindanao.

Months-long urban battle

The Philippines government has signed a peace deal with the largest Muslim rebel group in the country, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The agreement has this year seen Muslim fighters become administrators of their own five-province autonomous region. The southern Philippines is home to most of the Roman Catholic nation's minority Muslims.

Remants of the MILF armed group, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, who earlier broke away from the main group, were responsible for the attack on Marawi.

Dawla Islamiya launched its attack on Marawi in May 2017 and fought within and around the city for five months. The assault was quelled after months of ground attacks and air strikes by the military.

Among the Islamist leaders killed was Isnilon Hapilon, IS's annointed "emir" in Southeast Asia.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

rc/jlw (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Philippine police kill 'communist rebels' during weapons raids

Police in the Philippines say they have shot and killed a group of suspected rebels. Rights groups have claimed the men who died were mainly elderly farmers and have slammed the "massacre." (31.03.2019)  

Philippines releases documents detailing drug war tactics

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of thousands of police documents related to President Duterte's war on drugs. Lawyers and activists dubbed it an important but partial victory. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (05.04.2019)  

Terror threat lingers in Philippines despite Marawi victory

The battle against "Islamic State" fighters turned Marawi into a ghost town. But more than a year after the Philippine government regained control, IS-inspired extremism remains a threat. Sandra Petersmann reports. (18.12.2018)  

Will Mindanao referendum bring peace to Philippines' restive region?

Last month, nearly three-quarters of people in Mindanao voted in favor of more autonomy to end decades of unrest there. More areas are now preparing to vote to decide whether they want to join the new autonomous region. (05.02.2019)  

Philippine President Duterte declares Marawi 'liberation' from jihadists

Philippine President Duterte has declared that Marawi city is now liberated from IS-linked jihadists. Rebuilding and rehabilitating the war-torn city will be a test case for Duterte, say analysts. Ana P. Santos reports. (17.10.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

World Stories - Philippines: "Ground Zero" in Marawi  

Related content

Philippinen Zerstörte Bato Ali Moschee in der Stadt Marawi

The Philippines in the sights of IS 11.04.2019

Despite losing its caliphate in the Middle East, IS has put down roots in Mindanao in the south of the Philippines. The government has promised Mindanao's Muslims more autonomy in return for combatting Islamist terror.

Philippinen Marawi - Menschen kehren zurück in Ihre Häuser nach dem Kämpfte zwischen Staatstruppen und IS die Stadt verwüsteten

The Philippines - In the Sights of IS 14.03.2019

Is the so-called "Islamic State" aiming to use the Philippines as its bridgehead in Asia? IS took control of the predominantly Muslim city of Marawi in 2017, and it took the Philippine army five months to take it back.

Viele Häuserwände in Marawi sind bis heute mit ISIS-Graffities besprüht.

WorldLink: Fighting back against Islamic State in the Philippines 25.01.2019

The so-called Islamic State has been making headlines since 2014, seizing towns in the Middle East and carrying out suicide attacks in European cities. The extremist group is now popping up in other parts of the world like the Philippines, where they laid siege to the city of Marawi in 2017. Sandra Petersmann visited the bombed-out ghost town to speak with a young IS inspired fighter.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  