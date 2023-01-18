  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
Wagner Group
Climate protests
Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa arrives to attend the promulgation of tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.
Maria Ressa was acquited of tax evasion charges she described as politically motivatedImage: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Press FreedomPhilippines

Philippines court acquits Maria Ressa of tax evasion

49 minutes ago

Ressa had pleaded not guilty in the case. She became the first Filipino to win a Nobel Prize in 2021.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MLV5

A court in the Philippines on Wednesday acquitted Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa of four tax evasion charges, alongside her online government-critical news site Rappler.

Ressa had pleaded not guilty in 2020.

The tax case is one of several government lawsuits that she and Rappler are facing, sparking press freedom concerns in the Southeast Asian country.   

Ressa, the CEO and executive editor of Manila-based Rappler, received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in 2021. The award also makes her the first Filipino to win a Nobel Prize.

Addressing reporters outside the court on Wednesday, Rezza said it was "emotional" for everybody, describing the charges as "politically motivated" in an attempt to stop journalists from doing their jobs.

"It took four years and two months," she said, in reference to the trial. "But today, facts win. Truth wins. Justice wins."

The renowned journalist still faces three other criminal cases, most notably a cyber libel conviction that is now under appeal. If the conviction is upheld, Ressa could face nearly seven years in prison.

Who is Maria Ressa?

Ressa founded Rappler to combat misinformation and document human rights abuses carried out by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, including during his deadly war on drugs.

Her site, launched in 2012, is one of the most popular in the country. Philippines authorities ordered the website shut in June last year, affirming a 2018 order.

She was also convicted of online libel in 2020 under the Philippines's anti-cybercrime law, which critics say is used as a means to quell dissent. In response, Ressa has accused the government of weaponizing "not only social media but also the country's laws and is using it against media organizations."

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

GMF 2022

Global Media Forum in Bonn: Nobel Prize laureate Maria Ressa opens DW's international media conference

Global Media Forum in Bonn: Nobel Prize laureate Maria Ressa opens DW's international media conference

"If you don't have facts, you don't have truth; if you don't have truth, you don't have trust," said Philippine journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa at the opening of Deutsche Welle's Global Media Forum.
MediaJune 20, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa arrives to attend the promulgation of tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.

Philippines court acquits Maria Ressa of tax evasion

Press Freedom49 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Vietnam Preaident Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Mats Grambusch

Hockey's World Cup has no problem with rainbow armbands

Hockey's World Cup has no problem with rainbow armbands

Sports12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) waving to the crowd at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Thousands are traveling to Peru's capital Lima to protest against the country's new president, Dina Boluarte.

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Conflicts12 hours ago02:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage