Philippines celebrates Good Friday with crucifixions, beatings

At least nine devotees were nailed to wooden crosses in the northern Philippines on Good Friday, as the Catholic country kicked off its Easter celebrations.

The annual festivities attract thousands of people but are frowned upon by the Catholic Church, which insists the crucifixion of Jesus Christ "need not be repeated."

Huge crowds traveled to San Pedro Cutud in the province of Pampanga to watch villagers dressed as Roman centurions pin worshippers to crosses using 8-centimeter (3-inch) spikes.

A first aid crew is on hand to attend to devotees who volunteer to be nailed to the cross

Earlier, processions of men wearing crowns of twigs and beating themselves bloody with whips and bamboo sticks made their way through the village streets. Others carried crosses or lay on the hot pavement while receiving a thrashing from a fellow participant.

Similar shows were put on in several villages across the country's north.

Ruben Enaje, 58, grimaces in pain after being nailed to the cross in San Fernando City, Pampanga

Easter is a major religious holiday in the Philippines, where around 80% of the country's population is Roman Catholic. While many spend Good Friday at church or visiting relatives, others mark the occasion with the more extreme kinds of religious rituals performed in San Pedro Cutud.

The Catholic Church has distanced itself from such displays, urging the faithful to instead show their commitment through prayer and acts of charity.

"The crucifixion and death of Jesus are more than enough to redeem humanity from the effects of sins. They are once in a lifetime events that need not be repeated," Father Jerome Secillano of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said.

"Holy Week ... is not the time to showcase man's propensity for entertainment and Pharisaical tendencies," he added.

Easter traditions in Germany Hunting Easter eggs Easter egg hunts are a widespread tradition. Children especially enjoy hunting colorfully decorated hard-boiled eggs on Easter Sunday morning, es seen here near Goethe's garden house in Weimar. The egg symbolizes new life.

Easter traditions in Germany The Easter bunny Why does a rabbit hide the Easter eggs? What makes no biological sense has established itself as a custom. A possible reason is that rabbits are known for their fertility, so, like the eggs, they symbolize life.

Easter traditions in Germany Easter lamb Like the rabbit, the lamb is considered a symbol of Easter. For one thing, the Bible refers to Jesus as the "Lamb of God." For another, the lamb is a reminder of the exodus from Egypt and Passover, when the Israelites sprinkled their door frames with the blood of sacrificial lambs to remind the Angel of Death to spare them.

Easter traditions in Germany Bell-ringing Loud ringing of bells on Easter Sunday announces the "good news" of Christ's resurrection to Christians. In some places church bells fall silent from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday. According to Roman Catholic legend, they fly to Rome during that time and don't return until the night before Easter.

Easter traditions in Germany Easter candles During Easter mass in churches, a paschal candle also plays a special role. The light is passed from candle to candle to remind the faithful that, with his resurrection, Christ brought light into the darkness of the world.

Easter traditions in Germany Easter bonfire The tradition of the Easter bonfire probably existed before the coming of Christianity as a pagan ritual among Germanic tribes. It was meant to dispel the darkness of winter and welcome the spring. Families, friends and neighbors meet in fields or river meadows to light the fires.

Easter traditions in Germany Easter wheel Easter wheels also herald the coming of spring. This tradition can be found mainly in rural areas in northern Germany and the Harz mountains. On Easter Sunday large oak wheels stuffed with straw are lit and rolled downhill. The wheel of fire symbolizes the disc formed by the sun.

Easter traditions in Germany Easter riders The Sorbs, a Slavic minority in eastern Germany, cultivate their own Easter traditions. In Bautzen, in Saxony, Easter riders proclaim the Easter message on the Peace Bridge, which they then take to the surrounding communities accompanied by songs and prayers.

Easter traditions in Germany Going for an Easter promenade Because temperatures are usually milder around Easter, many people are drawn to taking a traditional Easter promenade in the fresh air. This special mood was immortalized by German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe in his tragedy "Faust." Author: Noemi Mihalovici



nm/rc (AFP, dpa)

