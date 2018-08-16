 Philippine President Duterte confronts the limits of his power | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Philippine President Duterte confronts the limits of his power

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he is "exasperated" and thinking about quitting the presidency. Who could take Duterte's place if he decides to step down? Ana P. Santos reports from Manila.

Rodrigo Duterte (Getty Images/AFP)

During a speech in Manila last Tuesday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lamented that he has failed to stop illegal drugs and fight state corruption. The 73-year-old president went as far to say he was ready to "step down and retire" if "the military and the police find the right successor." Duterte added that they were the only organizations that "can control the situation is everything breaks loose."

Under the single six-year term stipulated in the Constitution of the Philippines, Duterte's term ends in June 2022. However, the firebrand leader known for his outlandish remarks has made similar threats to resign in the past.

"He was not serious. His statement was a result of frustration over the slow pace of the reforms he wants for the country. We in the defense consider the statement a joke," Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary of National Defense, told DW.

"The president knows the law and the constitution. He also knows that the military and the police will obey and defend the constitution," Lorenzana said, adding that nowhere in the constitution is there a clause allowing for a junta to replace a sitting president.

Who would take over?

Leni Robredo, Vizepräsidentin von den Philippinen (imago/AFLO)

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in 2017

If and when he steps down, Duterte has said former senator and son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., would be his choice of replacement. However, in the event of a resignation, the rightful successor to the presidency as stipulated by the Philippine constitution is current Vice President Leni Robredo.

Read more:  Can Philippine Vice President Robredo challenge Duterte?

Marcos Jr. narrowly lost his bid for the vice presidency in the 2016 presidential race to Leni Robredo by 220,000 votes. Marcos Jr., popularly known as "Bongbong," filed an electoral protest demanding a recount, which is currently being heard by the Philippine Supreme Court. Robredo is seen as a political rival to Duterte, but the president disparages her as "not being up to the job."

Duterte said he would be ready to step down if Marcos wins his electoral case in the Supreme Court.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately are not required to belong to the same political party. Robredo, who represents the opposition Liberal Party, has openly opposed Duterte's policies, most notably the president's brutal crackdown on illegal narcotics.

Read more: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slammed over kiss

Duterte has repeatedly lashed out against Robredo. In December 2016, he stripped her of her cabinet post and has criticized her leadership as 'incompetent.'"

Robredo's spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, told DW that since she was elected, there have been continuous political attacks on Robredo. "She is used to this. She is taking all this in stride," he said. 

"We are not going to be bothered by simple words even if they come from the president," added Gutierrez. "We have the law and constitution on our side. We are completely confident that the electoral protest will be decided in VP Robredo's favor," he said.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she dosn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


Political decay and fragmentation

Political analysts see Duterte's resignation threats as a sign that he is crumbling under the weight of the presidency and falling popularity ratings.

In the first quarter of 2018, Duterte's public satisfaction dropped to "very good" from the previous rating of "excellent."

This came amid record-high inflation rates and a religious debacle after Duterte said that "God is stupid," which stirred up anger in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Read more: Investigating Duterte's drug war in Philippines — facts and fiction

"It has begun to sink in for Duterte that his actual political power has limits," political analyst Richard Heydarian, told DW.

Heydarian said that the administration's major policy initiatives, such as the push for federalism as a form of government, appeasement towards China's interests in the South China Sea, and tax reform, are becoming a source of internal conflict within Duterte's cabinet.

Nevertheless, Heydarian points out a positive side to the apparent dysfunction.

"The fears of being on an inexorable march to dictatorship are now less viable given Duterte's diffused power," said the analyst.

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

Duterte's war on drugs — how does Bantay Krimen work?

DW recommends

Will Filipinos rise up against President Rodrigo Duterte?

In the face of President Rodrigo Duterte's lethal drug policy to kill users and dealers at the slightest excuse, Philippine society is gradually daring to push back. Florian Neuhof reports from Manila. (28.10.2017)  

Investigating Duterte's drug war in Philippines — facts and fiction

It has been two years since Duterte became president of the Philippines and unleashed a brutal war on drugs. The death toll is high but nobody seems to know the real numbers — not even the police, as a DW research shows. (09.05.2018)  

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slammed over kiss

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte kissed a Philippine worker on stage "just for fun." The move has prompted criticism from activists who say the president abused his power. (04.06.2018)  

Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte to continue 'relentless and chilling' drugs war

In his annual state of the nation address, President Rodrigo Duterte has said his brutal war on drugs in the Philippines "is far from over." Thousands rallied outside Congress against his autocratic rule. (23.07.2018)  

Can Philippine Vice President Robredo challenge Duterte?

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo has been seen as a potential rival to President Duterte. Experts say that Duterte's mistakes and midterm elections are an opportunity for Robredo to challenge him more directly. (24.07.2018)  

'Philippines, province of China' banners spark fury in Manila

On the anniversary of the case denying Chinese title claims to waters in the South China Sea, the red banners popped up on footbridges in the capital. The president has been accused of too friendly links to China. (12.07.2018)  

Looking inside the mind of Philippines' Duterte

Bellicose and unconventional, Philippine President Duterte has been waging a ruthless drug war and defiantly turning away from old alliances. Can profiling his behavior help policymakers deal with his unpredictability? (03.11.2016)  

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

After he came to power, President Duterte unleashed a bloody campaign to fulfil his pledge of wiping out the drug trade in the country. DW spoke to some families who lost their loved ones in this controversial drug war. (09.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Duterte's war on drugs — how does Bantay Krimen work?  

Related content

Leni Robredo, Vizepräsidentin von den Philippinen

Can Philippine Vice President Robredo challenge Duterte? 24.07.2018

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo has been seen as a potential rival to President Duterte. Experts say that Duterte's mistakes and midterm elections are an opportunity for Robredo to challenge him more directly.

Philippinen, Manila: Präsident Rodrigo Duterte hält eine Ansprache

Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte to continue 'relentless and chilling' drugs war 23.07.2018

In his annual state of the nation address, President Rodrigo Duterte has said his brutal war on drugs in the Philippines "is far from over." Thousands rallied outside Congress against his autocratic rule.

Philippinen Katholische Priester protestieren gegen wachsende Gewalt

Catholics protest priest killings in Philippines 19.06.2018

Religious groups and concerned citizens in the Philippines took to the streets to protest the brazen killing of three Catholic priests over the past several months. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 