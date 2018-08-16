Philippine President Duterte confronts the limits of his power

During a speech in Manila last Tuesday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lamented that he has failed to stop illegal drugs and fight state corruption. The 73-year-old president went as far to say he was ready to "step down and retire" if "the military and the police find the right successor." Duterte added that they were the only organizations that "can control the situation is everything breaks loose."

Under the single six-year term stipulated in the Constitution of the Philippines, Duterte's term ends in June 2022. However, the firebrand leader known for his outlandish remarks has made similar threats to resign in the past.

"He was not serious. His statement was a result of frustration over the slow pace of the reforms he wants for the country. We in the defense consider the statement a joke," Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary of National Defense, told DW.

"The president knows the law and the constitution. He also knows that the military and the police will obey and defend the constitution," Lorenzana said, adding that nowhere in the constitution is there a clause allowing for a junta to replace a sitting president.

Who would take over?

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in 2017

If and when he steps down, Duterte has said former senator and son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., would be his choice of replacement. However, in the event of a resignation, the rightful successor to the presidency as stipulated by the Philippine constitution is current Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos Jr. narrowly lost his bid for the vice presidency in the 2016 presidential race to Leni Robredo by 220,000 votes. Marcos Jr., popularly known as "Bongbong," filed an electoral protest demanding a recount, which is currently being heard by the Philippine Supreme Court. Robredo is seen as a political rival to Duterte, but the president disparages her as "not being up to the job."

Duterte said he would be ready to step down if Marcos wins his electoral case in the Supreme Court.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately are not required to belong to the same political party. Robredo, who represents the opposition Liberal Party, has openly opposed Duterte's policies, most notably the president's brutal crackdown on illegal narcotics.

Duterte has repeatedly lashed out against Robredo. In December 2016, he stripped her of her cabinet post and has criticized her leadership as 'incompetent.'"

Robredo's spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, told DW that since she was elected, there have been continuous political attacks on Robredo. "She is used to this. She is taking all this in stride," he said.

"We are not going to be bothered by simple words even if they come from the president," added Gutierrez. "We have the law and constitution on our side. We are completely confident that the electoral protest will be decided in VP Robredo's favor," he said.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she dosn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



Political decay and fragmentation

Political analysts see Duterte's resignation threats as a sign that he is crumbling under the weight of the presidency and falling popularity ratings.

In the first quarter of 2018, Duterte's public satisfaction dropped to "very good" from the previous rating of "excellent."

This came amid record-high inflation rates and a religious debacle after Duterte said that "God is stupid," which stirred up anger in the predominantly Catholic nation.

"It has begun to sink in for Duterte that his actual political power has limits," political analyst Richard Heydarian, told DW.

Heydarian said that the administration's major policy initiatives, such as the push for federalism as a form of government, appeasement towards China's interests in the South China Sea, and tax reform, are becoming a source of internal conflict within Duterte's cabinet.

Nevertheless, Heydarian points out a positive side to the apparent dysfunction.

"The fears of being on an inexorable march to dictatorship are now less viable given Duterte's diffused power," said the analyst.