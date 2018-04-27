Peter Zumthor is a renowned Swiss architect and representative of the minimalist style.

Born to a cabinetmaker's family in Basel in 1943, Zumthor studied at an art and crafts school in Basel. He later studied industrial design and architecture in New York before becoming interested in conservationist architecture and historic restoration. His best known works include the Kunsthaus Bregenz in Austria, the thermal baths in Vals, Switzerland, the Swiss pavilion for the Expo 2000 in Hanover and the Kolumba Diocesan Museum in Cologne. He has won many awards, among them the prestigious Carlsberg Architecture Prize, the Pritzker Prize, the Praemium Imperiale and the Royal Gold Medal.