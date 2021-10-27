Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Peter Altmaier

Peter Altmaier is Peter Altmaier is Economics Minister in Angela Merkel's cabinet,

Peter Altmaier is Economics Minister in Angela Merkel's cabinet, as well as the government's coordinator on refugee policy. He studied law at Saarland University and joined the CDU party in 1976. This page is a collection of all DW content related to Peter Altmaier.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier comments a graph during a press conference to present the German government's economic spring projection on April 27, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / various sources / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German economy minister slashes 2021 growth forecast 27.10.2021

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presented the new forecast for economic growth in Germany. He said the government predicts lower-than-expected growth this year but a boom the following year.
dpatopbilder - 08.07.2020, Berlin: Peter Altmaier (CDU), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Energie, spricht auf einer Pressekonferenz zum Kampf gegen die wirtschaftlichen Folgen der Corona-Krise. Die Überbrückungshilfen sind Teil des Konjunkturpakets und starten am 8. Juli. Im Konjunkturpaket stehen hierfür 25 Milliarden Euro zur Verfügung. Es geht um Hilfen für Unternehmen vor allem aus dem Mittelstand, die aktuell wegen nur teilweiser Öffnung des Geschäftsbetriebs weiter stark von der Krise betroffen sind. Foto: Lennart Stock/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Hospitalized German Economy Minister Altmaier says he's 'very well' 07.09.2021

The minister had been attending a parliamentary committee dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin when he fell ill. He said early on Tuesday that he was doing "very well," and the trip to hospital was precautionary.

Trans-Atlantic ties on the mend? 25.06.2021

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier believes that the dispute about steel and aluminum tariffs can be sorted out quickly with the US. Simone Menne from AmCham Germany explains just how realistic such a view may be.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 24.06.2021

Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure deal - German economy minister Altmaier on final US tour - How to build an affordable home with cardboard

Nord Stream 2 'crucially important' for EU energy security 24.06.2021

Following talks in Washington, German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier told DW he expected to resolve the US-German dispute over Nord Stream 2 by August. Altmaier described the Russian pipeline as "crucially important."
6438641 14.01.2021 Russia's pipe-laying ship Fortuna is seen in the port ahead of the resumption of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, in Wismar, Germany. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Media, citing authorities in Denmark, reported that laying work is scheduled to begin in Danish waters in mid-January 2021. Dmitrij Leltschuk / Sputnik

Nord Stream 2 dispute 'solvable,' German business minister says on US trip 24.06.2021

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he believed disagreements over Nord Stream 2 were "solvable" at the start of his trip to the US, predicting a resolution by August.
ARCHIV - Der Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) ist am 07.06.2013 im Hafen von Hamburg zu sehen. Europas größte Volkswirtschaft steht vor einem kräftigen Aufschwung. Bundeswirtschaftsminister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) will seine ohnehin optimistische Prognose noch einmal leicht anheben. Foto: Marcus Brandt/dpa (zu dpa Deutschland vor Aufschwung und Beschäftigungsrekord vom 12.02.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German minister expects 4% post-COVID growth 15.05.2021

Europe's largest economy can expect a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with an even more positive outlook for 2022, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier says.
23/02/2021 Hafen Duisburg Ruhrort, DeCeTe, Duisburger Container-Terminal, Verladen von Containern, be- und entladen, Duisport, Duisburger Hafen AG, Duisburg, NRW, Deutschland,

Germany upgrades 2021 growth forecast amid vaccine hopes 27.04.2021

Germany has raised its growth prediction for 2021 amid optimism that COVID vaccinations may offer a way out of the country's current lockdown.

16.02.2021 Bundeswirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) spricht bei einer Videokonferenz mit Vertreterinnen und Vertretern von rund 40 Wirtschaftsverbänden über die Lage in ihren Mitgliedsunternehmen. Die deutsche Industrie hat anlässlich des Corona-«Wirtschaftsgipfels» an diesem Dienstag ein 20-Punkte-Papier vorgelegt, um die Weichen für eine dauerhafte Eindämmung der Pandemie zu stellen. Das Papier enthält Anregungen zu den Themen Wirtschaftsstandort, Planbarkeit sowie Test- und Impfstoffstrategie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Economy Minister Altmaier to seek reopening deal 16.02.2021

Business leaders had mixed reactions after their consultation with German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier, but welcome steps proposed.
6438641 14.01.2021 Russia's pipe-laying ship Fortuna is seen in the port ahead of the resumption of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, in Wismar, Germany. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Media, citing authorities in Denmark, reported that laying work is scheduled to begin in Danish waters in mid-January 2021. Dmitrij Leltschuk / Sputnik

German minister: Don't link Navalny with Nord Stream 2 07.02.2021

Germany's economy minister says business projects should be separated from reactions to human rights violations. Germany has faced sustained criticism of its Russian pipeline project.
12.05.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Mitarbeiter der Porsche AG haben in der Produktion des batterieelektrische angetriebenen Sportwagens Porsche Taycan einen Mundschutz an. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German economy shrank by 5% in 2020 14.01.2021

The coronavirus pandemic caused German economy to shrank "dramatically" according to Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, although the drop was smaller than expected.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier äußert sich in einer Ansprache im Schloss Bellevue zur aktuellen Lage in der Corona-Pandemie.

Coronavirus: German president appeals to public in 'bitterly serious situation' 14.12.2020

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appealed to the public to abide by a stricter lockdown that will take effect on Wednesday. He said that more restrictive measures were inevitable given the national numbers.
November 10, 2020, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Scenes of the mask requirement signs around thr Munich Innenstadt (inner city). The innenstadt is where shoppers and tourists from around Munich, Germany, and the world convene and due to this and often crowding conditions, masks and distancing requirements are in place. Despite the rules and police checks, large amounts of people do not wear masks, also simultaneously not distancing. Often seen at Stachus are up to 100% unmasked with many joking to simply walk a few meters awsy from police to avoid a stop and ticket. (Credit Image: © Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire

Germany: Bavaria state premier urges coronavirus summit before Christmas 07.12.2020

Markus Söder said Germany needed to act "sooner rather than later," as COVID-19 cases remain high. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also warned that measures to break the second wave have been insufficient.
DEU/Deutschland/Brandenburg/Schoenefeld, 04.11.2020, Auch die Gastronomie im neuen BER Hauptstadtflughafen ist vom Corona-Lockdown im November betroffen - mit Absperrband sind die Tische eines restaurants im Terminal 1 gesperrt. | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: German ministers urge rethink of aid for pandemic-hit companies 30.11.2020

The German government is paying compensation to companies that are losing revenue due to the current coronavirus lockdown. But federal ministers warn that support can't continue indefinitely.

16.11.2018, China, Guangzhou: --FILE--A Volkswagen T-Roc car is displayed during the 16th China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition, also known as Auto Guangzhou 2018, in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 16 November 2018. Volkswagen Group, the world's largest carmaker by sales, has purchased a 49 percent share in German digital specialist diconium as part of a wider digitalization drive, the Wolfsburg-based company announced on Friday (23 November 2018). The latest Volkswagen investment, which is still subject to approval by antitrust authorities, comes shortly after the automotive industry giant entered a strategic partnership with US software producer Microsoft to develop new cloud-computing services for its vehicles. According to Volkswagen the participation in Stuttgart-based diconium for an undisclosed price was intended to boost its digitalization-related know-how and business capabilities. Together, the two companies will continue the development of Volkswagen's business models and digital added-value services. Diconium will therefore become a key technology partner for the development of new digital services available via the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, a statement by the carmaker read. Diconium was established in 1995 and was described by Volkswagen as a leading specialist in the holistic development of digital business models. It has a total workforce of more than 800 people at locations in Germany, Portugal, the USA and India. Foto: Stringer/Imaginechina/dpa |

Germany to pump additional €3 billion in ailing automotive industry 18.11.2020

The investment will extend a subsidy for electric vehicles and attempt to secure jobs that are in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement follows talks between Chancellor Merkel and industry heads.
People are ordered to wear mandatory face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic at a shopping street in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

German economy bounces back to beat expectations 30.10.2020

Germany's economy was hit hard by coronavirus, reporting a record slump earlier this year. But new GDP figures show the economy has rebounded. The government has also revised its year growth forecast upwards.
Show more articles