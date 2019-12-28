 Peru: Two Germans killed in bus crash | News | DW | 07.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Peru: Two Germans killed in bus crash

The victims were among 16 killed when a bus crashed into a line of parked vehicles in southern Peru. A further 42 people were left injured.

Bus crash in Arequipa (Reuters/J. Santiago )

At least 16 people, including two Germans, were killed in a bus crash in south Peru on Monday.

The bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, according to local police. The accident also left 42 people injured.

Investigator Javier Marino identified the two Germans as Stefan Goer, 30, and Simona Zajaczkowsky, 28.

The bus was travelling at over 100km/h (66mph) around a tight corner on a road with a speed limit of 90 km/h in place, before it crashed into a line of parked minivans.

The brakes of the bus failed to operate correctly, according to the bus driver. The intercity bus was near the city of Arequipa on the Pan-American Highway, in the south of the country.

'Unable to breathe'

Marah Muller, another German national who was aboard the bus but survived the ordeal, told AP news agency that she was jolted awake by the early morning impact. She and her friend Stella Mauren were unable to breathe because of their tight seat belts until they were cut free.

A spokesman for Cruz del Sur, the bus company, confirmed the excessive speed that the bus had been traveling at and said they would investigate the cause of the accident.

Two Brazilians and two Americans were among those injured.

Bus accidents in Peru have been described as unfortunately frequent occurrences, given the poor condition of many roads and the lack of adequate training for some drivers.

Watch video 04:14

Farmer in Peru vs. a German utility

ed/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Two German tourists killed, 10 injured in Peru after bus plunges down mountainside

Two German tourists have been killed in Peru after a minibus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine. Ten other Germans were injured. (21.04.2018)  

Three European tourists expelled from Machu Picchu over nude photos

Three European tourists were banished from the Incan citadel Machu Picchu in Peru after taking photos of themselves exposing their backsides, police said Wednesday. (15.03.2018)  

Peruvian farmer takes on German energy giant RWE

Environmentalists have had little success taking the biggest climate offenders to court. But the case of a farmer from Peru being tried in Germany could change that. At COP25, he's being hailed by some as a hero. (06.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Farmer in Peru vs. a German utility  

Brave teacher at Lake Titicaca  

Related content

Ägypten Sues | Busunglück - Sanitäter

Egypt bus crashes kill dozens of passengers, including tourists 28.12.2019

Two road accidents in Egypt killed several textile factory workers and tourists and injured over 30 others. Local media reported that tourists from India and Malaysia were among those killed.

Hawaii Kauai | Na Pali Coast

Hawaii helicopter crash: No sign of survivors 27.12.2019

The chopper failed to return from a tour of the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with seven people aboard. The remains of six people have been found, and the weather conditions in the area were said to be challenging.

Italien Luttach Unfall mit sechs Toten in Südtirol

Italy: Car rams into crowd, killing several German tourists 05.01.2020

A car has slammed into a group of German tourists in the Italian ski village of Lutago, killing at least six people. Authorities believe the incident was not intentional; the driver failed a breath test for alcohol.

Advertisement