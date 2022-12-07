  1. Skip to content
Peru's president called for the legislative elections just hours before a third attempt to unseat himImage: Victor Gonzales/AFP
PoliticsPeru

Peru: President Castillo ousted after 'coup' attempt

8 minutes ago

President Pedro Castillo has been ousted after announcing a curfew and attempting to dissolve Congress. He appeared to be trying to avoid his third impeachment battle since he assumed office in July 2021.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KcpD

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on Wednesday, after earlier announcing he would dissolve Congress and call new elections.

In a televised address, Castillo announced a curfew and said he would form an emergency government that would rule by decree. It came just hours before the legislature was due to debate a motion of impeachment against him.

"Elections will be called for a new Congress with constituent powers to prepare a new Constitution within a period of no more than nine months," Castillo said.

'Coup' accusation

The move was immediately denounced as a coup, and parliament voted to remove Castillo, who was barely 18 months into a  five-year term.

Vice President Dina Boluarte, who until her expulsion earlier this year was a member of Castillo's Free Peru party, expressed her dismay at the development.

"I reject Pedro Castillo's decision to perpetrate the breakdown of the constitutional order by closing the Congress," she posted. "This is a coup d'etat."

Peru's Congress then voted to remove Castillo from office and replace him with the vice president. Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office citing reasons of "permanent moral incapacity."

Like Boluarte, the national ombudsman's office also called Castillo's attempt to dissolve the Congress a "coup."

Police announced Castillo had been arrested, but this could not be confirmed. 

Curfew amid constitutional crisis

The scheduled vote was the third effort to unseat the embattled president since he assumed office in July 2021.

Last week, the South American country's Congress called on Castillo to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern.

Castillo hit back, saying the allegations against him are "slanderous."

Last month, thousands of people in Peru took to the streets calling for the incumbent's resignation amid six corruption investigations. Castillo cannot be prosecuted while he remains Peru's president.

US 'rejects any extra-constitutional act by Castillo'

The United States has called into question Castillo's decision to dissolve the legislature.

"The United States categorically rejects any extra-constitutional act by President Castillo to prevent Congress from fulfilling its mandate," Ambassador Lisa Kenna wrote on Twitter.

Chile's foreign ministry said it "deeply regrets" the current political situation in Peru while adding respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms must be maintained.

Excavations seek secrets of Inca empire in Peru

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

