Peru: President Castillo ousted after 'coup' attempt
8 minutes ago
President Pedro Castillo has been ousted after announcing a curfew and attempting to dissolve Congress. He appeared to be trying to avoid his third impeachment battle since he assumed office in July 2021.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on Wednesday, after earlier announcing he would dissolve Congress and call new elections.
In a televised address, Castillo announced a curfew and said he would form an emergency government that would rule by decree. It came just hours before the legislature was due to debate a motion of impeachment against him.
"Elections will be called for a new Congress with constituent powers to prepare a new Constitution within a period of no more than nine months," Castillo said.
'Coup' accusation
The move was immediately denounced as a coup, and parliament voted to remove Castillo, who was barely 18 months into a five-year term.
Vice President Dina Boluarte, who until her expulsion earlier this year was a member of Castillo's Free Peru party, expressed her dismay at the development.
"I reject Pedro Castillo's decision to perpetrate the breakdown of the constitutional order by closing the Congress," she posted. "This is a coup d'etat."
Peru's Congress then voted to remove Castillo from office and replace him with the vice president. Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office citing reasons of "permanent moral incapacity."
Like Boluarte, the national ombudsman's office also called Castillo's attempt to dissolve the Congress a "coup."
Police announced Castillo had been arrested, but this could not be confirmed.
Curfew amid constitutional crisis
The scheduled vote was the third effort to unseat the embattled president since he assumed office in July 2021.
Last week, the South American country's Congress called on Castillo to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern.