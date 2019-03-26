 Paying to destroy nature: A good green role model? | Global Ideas | DW | 26.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Paying to destroy nature: A good green role model?

In Colombia, a gas firm is building a pipeline through a threatened ecosystem but is paying to protect plants and animals elsewhere. Is this compensation model a sensible way to protect nature?

Watch video 06:10

Colombia: Gas firm redresses eco-damage

Project goal: Improving the model for financial compensation paid by firms encroaching on the environment and biodiversity in Colombia.

Project implementation: Identifying the ecosystems disturbed by the Promigas San Mateo gas pipeline and compensating for that impact.

Project partners (in Colombia): United Nations Biodiversity Finance Initiative (UNDP-BIOFIN), Alexander von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI) and Promigas

Biodiversity: Colombia's dry broadleaf forests are home to 2,600 plant species and 350 animal species including the peccary and the red howler monkey.

Project financing: The global BIOFIN budget is $55 million. The German Environment Ministry is providing €17.3 million ($19.7 million) within the framework of its International Climate Initiative (IKI).

In Colombia's dry broadleaf forests, unique plants and animals such as the red howler monkey and pig-like peccary find themselves living in ever smaller quarters as development eats away at their habitat.

Still, many people in rural areas are living in energy poverty, and expanding much-needed power infrastructure means further encroaching on this delicate habitat. Promigas is building the San Mateo - Mamonal gas pipeline through parts of the forest, felling trees and destroying habitat in the process.

But the firm is also taking part in the UN Biodiversity Initiative's Financing (BIOFIN) program that encourages companies to compensate environmental damage by boosting biodiversity elsewhere in the country. Can such a program serve as a model to protect nature while allowing infrastructure development?

A film by Christian Roman

DW recommends

Putting a pricetag on conservation

As habitat loss, climate change and human intervention continue to threaten our species, conservation takes on an increasingly important role. But that comes at a price. Just how high is it?  (11.10.2016)  

In Delhi, nature is pitted against development

Created in a grassroots effort by local residents, a biodiversity park near India's capital New Delhi serves as a green haven for people and wildlife. Now authorities want to build a six-lane highway across it. (16.01.2019)  

WWW links

BIOFIN

United Nations Development Program: Biodiversity Finance Initiative

IKI BIOFIN

Audios and videos on the topic

Colombia: Gas firm redresses eco-damage  

Related content

Trockenheit und Dürre in Deutschland

After a year of record droughts, Germany's meteorological office sets up early warning system 26.03.2019

In 2018, record drought across Germany caused crop failures and left farmers struggling. Germany's meteorological office says the droughts were not a once off and is setting up an early warning system to help farmers.

Global Ideas Kreuzkröte

Bringing Britain's endangered wildlife back from the brink 20.03.2019

The natterjack toad, petalworts and the sand lizard are some of Britain's most endangered species. To fight for their survival the UK's biggest conservation organisations are joining forces.

Russland Paläontologen untersuchen mumifiziertes Mammut Yuka

Japanese scientists make breakthrough in cloning a woolly mammoth 26.03.2019

Cells recovered from a 28,000-year-old mammoth have shown signs of life. Although experts say the prehistoric beasts are unlikely to be walking among us soon, cell-regeneration technology could have other benefits.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  