Passion project on wheels

When you don't have it, build it! That's what 29-year-old Olajide Michael from Lagos decided, when he wanted to have his first wheels. Now, four years on, Olajide cruises the streets of Lagos in his home made rig. It's not perfect, but it's his.
Olajide Michael is a 29-year-old plant science graduate. He's also the son of a mechanic and made a promise to himself - to build his own car. After four years, his labor of love is finished.