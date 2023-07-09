  1. Skip to content
Parisians able to swim in the Seine after the Olympics

17 minutes ago

Swimming in the Seine in the French capital has been banned since 1923, but Paris authorities say that will change soon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tdm2
Parisians and visitors relax in foldable chairs on the banks of the Seine during a hot summers day
In 2025, in Paris it will not only be possible to sit or sunbathe by the Seine, but also to swim in parts of the riverImage: Delphine Goldsztejn/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

It will again be possible to take a dip in the Seine River from 2025, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Sunday.

She named the three sites that will be open to the public from 2025, including one not far from the Eiffel Tower.

"This is a long-cherished dream and it is well on its way to finally becoming a reality," the city announced. "Safe bathing in the Seine will be possible."

It will be the first time in over 100 years that Parisians and tourists will legally be able to swim in the river that cuts through the French capital. 

Swimming in the Seine was officially banned exactly a century ago, in 1923, due to the poor quality of the water bbut it was still practiced until the early 1960s.

Paris cleans up the Seine ahead of the Olympics

Massive efforts to improve water quality

Sunday's announcement comes more than 30 years after then Paris mayor and later French President Jacques Chirac promised to make the river clean enough for swimming again.

In 2016, Hidalgo renewed the promise on the occasion of the Paris Olympic bid. Some of the swimming competitions will take place in the Seine during the 2024 Olympic Games.

City authorities have already invested around €1.4 billion ($1.54 billion) to open the Seine and Marne to swimmers.

The city administration said the current analyzes of the water quality certified "sufficient" or "excellent" values ​in dry weather.

Much of the work is expected to be completed by the summer. This involves connecting 23,000 apartments to the sewage system.

Previously their untreated sewage was discharged into the Seine. In addition, 260 houseboats will be connected to the sewage system. Sewage treatment plants are also being modernized or newly built.

dh/lo (AFP, dpa)

President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. William "Chris" McDonald, waves to members of the media as he walks to board Air Force One on his way to Europe to attend the NATO Summit
Live

Biden heads to Europe focused on support for Ukraine

Politics58 minutes ago
