  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Jilou Rasul
Image: DW
SportsEurope

Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics

24 minutes ago

Jilou Rasul is one of Germany’s best breakers. For her, breaking is a perfect mix of musicality and athleticism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RnON

Headspins and backflips are part of her daily training. As a tough woman, she has been able to assert herself in this male-dominated sport. What's the key to a successful break battle? And how will things change for her once breaking becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in 2024?

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 27.05.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 16:15 UTC​​​​​​​
SAT 27.05.2023 – 23:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 02:00 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 11:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 20:15 UTC
MON 29.05.2023 – 03:15 UTC  

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 27.05.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

SUV "Grandland X" production line

German economy enters recession amid worsening outlook

Business5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl waves the Libyan national flag as people gather at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli.

Can oil money and fancy shopping malls finally unite Libya?

Can oil money and fancy shopping malls finally unite Libya?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pita Limjaroenrat put his palms together in greeting after voting in Thailand

Thailand: Anti-junta parties seek to rule but hurdles remain

Thailand: Anti-junta parties seek to rule but hurdles remain

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Borussia Dortmund fans display banners against the Bundesliga's private equity investment plans

Bundesliga investor plan rejected after intense fan protests

Bundesliga investor plan rejected after intense fan protests

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (right), Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, May 24, 2023

President Steinmeier's Romania visit signals closening ties

President Steinmeier's Romania visit signals closening ties

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Tina Turner holding a microphone performs on stage

Tina Turner: Remembering the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'

Tina Turner: Remembering the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'

Music17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

CatastropheMay 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage