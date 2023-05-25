Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jilou Rasul is one of Germany’s best breakers. For her, breaking is a perfect mix of musicality and athleticism.

Headspins and backflips are part of her daily training. As a tough woman, she has been able to assert herself in this male-dominated sport. What's the key to a successful break battle? And how will things change for her once breaking becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in 2024?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 27.05.2023 – 07:15 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 16:15 UTC​​​​​​​

SAT 27.05.2023 – 23:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 02:00 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 11:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 17:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 20:15 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 03:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 27.05.2023 – 07:15 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3