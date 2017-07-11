Paris summit promises 'New Deal' for Africa

A Paris summit for African, European and financial leaders agreed Tuesday on a plan to help Africa overcome the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have taken the first step in what we have agreed to call a New Deal with Africa," the summit host French President Emmanuel Macron said.

How does the summit aim to help Africa?

Macron said the summit agreed to work towards getting rich nations to reallocate $100 billion (€81 billion) in International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights monetary reserves to African states by October.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had confirmed the organization will issue this year$33 billion for the African continent in special drawing rights, a foreign exchange tool used to help finance imports. The summit aims to triple that amount.

"We cannot afford leaving the African economies behind," said the summit's final declaration.

Participants also agreed the African continent should be able to "massively" produce vaccines for its own population via technology transfers and lifting barriers to intellectual property, Macron said.

fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)