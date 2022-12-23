  1. Skip to content
CrimeFrance

Paris shooting kills 2, suspected gunman arrested

37 minutes ago

At least two people were killed in the shooting in the capital's 10th arrondissement, according to French prosecutors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LMX1

A shooting in central Paris left two dead and several injured on Friday, French prosecutors said.

Officials said a man in his 60s was taken into custody after the shooting. 

"An investigation has been opened for murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence," prosecutors said. 

French television network BFM TV reported that the gunshots were fired in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural center.

The French AFP news agency reported, citing witnesses, that seven or eight shots had been fired.

"It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside [a shop]," a witness was quoted as saying by AFP.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo thanked the police for "their decisive intervention" in the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated...

fb/wd (AFP, Reuters)

