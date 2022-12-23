Paris shooting kills 2, suspected gunman arrested

At least two people were killed in the shooting in the capital's 10th arrondissement, according to French prosecutors.

Officials said a man in his 60s was taken into custody after the shooting.

"An investigation has been opened for murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence," prosecutors said.

French television network BFM TV reported that the gunshots were fired in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural center.

The French AFP news agency reported, citing witnesses, that seven or eight shots had been fired.

"It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside [a shop]," a witness was quoted as saying by AFP.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo thanked the police for "their decisive intervention" in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

