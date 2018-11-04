 Paris′ Notre Dame cathedral in flames | News | DW | 15.04.2019

News

Paris' Notre Dame cathedral in flames

The renowned cathedral is on fire, with first images of the blaze suggesting it to be quite extensive. French President Emmanuel Macron has called off a major address to the nation due to the "terrible fire."

A blaze consumes parts of Notre Dame

A blaze engulfed parts of Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its fire and causing extensive and visible damage to one of the capital's oldest buildings.

The cathedral was undergoing renovation work, which local media cited as one potential cause for the fire.

What we know so far:

  • Police have asked tourists to avoid the area.
  • The spire collapsed roughly half an hour after the fire began.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron canceled an address to the nation.
  • Emergency services are responding to the fire.
  • Local media reported that the fire's origins were still unknown.

'Terrible fire'

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said: "A terrible fire is underway at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Paris firefighters are trying to control the flames. We have mobilized to the scene, in close communication with the Paris Diocese. I urge everyone to respect the security perimeter."

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

Emergency services received the first reports of fire shortly before 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT/UTC).

Structural damage

The 12th Century building, immortalized in the novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame, was undergoing renovation work due to "deterioration of structural elements."

In 2012, the Archbishop of Paris and the Diocese of Paris founded "The Friends of Notre Dame" to raise funds for the structural deterioration, with renovation and repair efforts ongoing. Michel Picaud, president of the foundation, told France 24 in 2017 that the costs were "estimated at a total of €100 million."

"There is no part of the building untouched by the irreparable loss of sculptural and decorative elements, let alone the alarming deterioration of structural elements," said the foundation.

More to follow…

ls/msh (AFP, dpa)

