 Paris′ Louvre closed due to France pension strikes | News | DW | 17.01.2020

News

Paris' Louvre closed due to France pension strikes

Revered museums were not immune to nationwide strikes that largely revolve around President Macron's proposed pension overhaul. Transportation across the country has been crippled for six weeks.

The Louvre museum

Paris' famous Louvre museum was closed on Friday as dozens of protesting staff blocked the entrance. They were joined by other workers from the city's cultural sector as nationwide strikes against a proposed overhaul of France's pension system showed no signs of stopping six weeks on. 

"Mona Lisa in on strike, Leonardo is on strike,'' some of the protesters chanted. The museum is currently hosting a special exhibit on Leonardo da Vinci to mark the 500th anniversary of the artist's death.

It was the first time since the protests began on December 5th that the Louvre was fully closed. Typically, it receives about 30,000 visitors a day for its world-renown collection.

Tourists jeer staffers

In some videos shared on social media, would-be visitors and tourists booed at the protesters, disappointed they would be unable to explore the iconic museum.

Watch video 04:34

Strikes against Macron in France

Many other French cultural landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and Palace of Versailles, have had to shut their doors at some point during the strikes due to staff joining the picket line.

Demonstrators are angry about reforms planned by the government of President Emmanuel Macron that would increase the retirement age for many workers, particularly in the transportation sector. Many workers from other sectors have joined the strike in solidarity with those affected.

The strike hascrippled transport across France, disrupting schools, hospitals, courthouses, and businesses. Train travel across the country and the Paris metro continued to run a highly reduced service on Friday.

es/stb (AP, Reuters)

