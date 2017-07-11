Paris hospital shooting leaves two people injured

Two people were injured in a shooting outside a Paris hospital on Monday, French news agency AFP reported, citing a police source.

The shooting took place at the Henry Dunant private hospital owned by the French Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district of the capital.

One of the two victims succumbed to his injuries, French newspaper Le Parisien reported, adding that the attacker fled on a scooter.

The shooting started at 1:40 p.m.

A police source told Reuters one person was dead while another was injured and being treated at the Henry Dunant hospital in front of which he had been shot. The source added that nothing was known about the motive for the attack.

French TV channel BFM reported that the person killed is a man and the person injured is a woman who was working as a security agent for the hospital.

No further details were available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold

mvb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)