 Paris electrical fire cripples train network, stranding holidaymakers

Europe

Paris electrical fire cripples train network, stranding holidaymakers

Ahead of one of France's biggest holiday weekends, a substation has burst into flames and shut down train traffic. Any SNCF passengers who can delay travel have been advised to do so.

People wait on a platform of the Montparnasse railway station in Paris after several trains have been delayed following a fire of an electric transformer in the nearby city of Issy-les-Moulineaux

Parisian holidaymakers were left stranded on Friday after a fire shut down Montparnasse train station.

Smoke billowed out of a substation run by the national transport network in Issy-les-Moulineaux, leading to the evacuation of 2,500 people and a power cut for 16,000 homes, authorities said.

It also shut down rail traffic at the station, which is a major link to west and southwest France, affecting about 100,000 travelers, according to rail operator SNCF.

Read more: French Senate approves SNCF overhaul, cementing Emmanuel Macron's rail reforms

It is one of the busiest weekends of the year for travel in France, with early holidaymakers returning home and others leaving for vacations in August.

The Interior Ministry said 50,000 police and gendarmes would be mobilized for the next two weekends.

Trains later resumed, diverted to Austerlitz station, but SNCF advised all passengers to put off their journeys if they are able to do so.

aw/tj (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

