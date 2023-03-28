  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Headquarters of French banking giant Societe Generale
The Societe Generale was reportedly among five banks raided on TuesdayImage: Vincent Isore/IP3press/IMAGO
Crime

Paris banks raided in €100 billion tax fraud probe

6 minutes ago

French and German prosecutors and investigators conducted searches in and around the French capital. Financial prosecutors say the raid focused on dividend stripping.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PMpc

French authorities on Tuesday conducted raids in and around Paris in what they say is a possible tax fraud case that may have cost governments more than €100 billion ($108 billion).

A spokesperson for France's Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) said the raids, which began at 9:30 a.m. and were still ongoing at midday, targeted four French banks and one international bank on suspicion of money laundering and fiscal fraud.

The banks being investigated are: Societe Generale , BNP Paribas, Exane, Natixis and HSBC.

Why did the raids take place?

PNF representatives said the investigations are linked to legally dubious "cum cum" practices in which banks create overly complex legal structures as a way to allow wealthy clients to skip out on tax liabilities for dividends. 

Authorities say Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas subsidiary Exane, Natixis and the British banking behemoth HSBC are suspected of aggravated tax fraud laundering. Moreover, BNP and Exane are suspected of aggravated tax fraud. 

Tuesday's raids are linked to PNF investigations opened in December 2021.

"The ongoing operations, which have required several months of preparation, are being carried out by 16 investigating judges and over 150 investigation agents," according to a PNF statement issued Tuesday.

Some six prosecutors from the western German city of Cologne were also involved in the raids.

What are 'cum cum' practices?

Though widely used in the banking industry for decades, cum cum practices became more widely known through the 2018 "CumEx Files," a reporting project led by the German investigative media outfit Correctiv. Cum-ex is Latin for "with-without," describing the nature of miraculously disappearing dividends. 

In its research, Correctiv and associated media outlets found that banks, stock traders and lawyers had successfully managed to split dividends in such a way as to avoid as much as $62.9 billion in taxes across Europe, with Germany (ca. $36.2 billion) and France (ca. $17 billion) being by far the biggest victims.

The scandal reached the highest levels of government in Germany, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz called to testify three times under oath over his relationship with the Warburg Bank and what he knew about its practices. 

Germany's Scholz testifies at fraud inquiry: DW's Melinda Crane

js/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk region

Ukraine updates: Russia suffers tank losses in Donetsk

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child puts a protective hat on while a man kneels in front of her

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A swimming costume on the edge of a swimming pool in Berlin.

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters hold up signs by Amnesty International reading "We stand with women of Iran"

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Human Rights16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights4 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

Amazon Smart Home

Amazon subsidiaries worry data protection advocates

Amazon subsidiaries worry data protection advocates

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

BusinessMarch 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage