  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Santiago Pena and Efrain Alegre look into the camera.
Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena and Efrain Alegre, a veteran opposition lawyer will fight a tight election in Paraguay. Image: REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
PoliticsParaguay

Paraguay votes for a president, with Taiwan ties on ballot

27 minutes ago

Paraguay has maintained ties with Taiwan for over seven decades, one of a very select few countries still to do so at the expense of dealing with China. In a slowing economy, the opposition candidate criticized this.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qiti

Paraguay is set to elect a president on Sunday.

This election could be the biggest challenge for the ruling conservative Colorado Party which has held on to power for over seven decades.

The polling could also put the country's nearly 70-year-long ties with Taiwan at stake.

Nearly 5 million people will choose between Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena, an economist, and Efrain Alegre, a veteran opposition lawyer.

Paraguayans are also electing members of Congress and governors.

Taiwan ties at stake

Paraguay is one of just 13 nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Most of Taiwan's biggest backers, including the US and Germany and all of NATO, hold formal diplomatic ties with China and not Taiwan. Beijing insists its potential partners to chose between it and Taipei.

In the midst of a slowing economy, opposition leader Alegre has criticized this relationship, saying it has made it tough for the country to export soy and beef to China, a major global buyer.

Taiwan faces possible loss of Paraguay's recognition

Alegre also said that Latin America, which is a farm-driven economy, does not get enough in return from Taipei.

The Colorado Party's Pena, on the other hand, has vowed to maintain ties with Taiwan.

A tight-rope walk for Colorado Party

The Colorado Party has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and ruled for all but five of the last 75 years.

However, in recent years the party has been hit by a poor economy and corruption allegations.

Alegre has raised the Colorado Party's corruption issues at multiple election rallies.

Paraguay president faces court

He would frequently mention party leader Horacio Cartes, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury and resigned as vice president last year. Cartes denies the corruption allegations.

Paraguay's oppostion lawyer Efrain Alegre speaks to the media.
Efrain Alegre,a veteran opposition lawyer will run against the Colorado Party. Image: Daniel Duarte/AFP/Getty Images

ns/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts47 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Conflicts18 hours ago01:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

Young women wear kimonos to mark Japan's 'Coming of Age Day' to honor people who turn 20 to signify adulthood

Japan: Could the future be female?

Japan: Could the future be female?

Society18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

General view inside the plenary hall of the German Bundestag

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

PoliticsApril 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two election posters, each with photo of a man and Cyrillic writing, on the side of a building

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

PoliticsApril 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

ConflictsApril 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage