Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena and Efrain Alegre, a veteran opposition lawyer will fight a tight election in Paraguay. Image: REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
Paraguay votes for a president, with Taiwan ties on ballot
27 minutes ago
Paraguay has maintained ties with Taiwan for over seven decades, one of a very select few countries still to do so at the expense of dealing with China. In a slowing economy, the opposition candidate criticized this.
Nearly 5 million people will choose between Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena, an economist, and Efrain Alegre, a veteran opposition lawyer.
Paraguayans are also electing members of Congress and governors.
Taiwan ties at stake
Paraguay is one of just 13 nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Most of Taiwan's biggest backers, including the US and Germany and all of NATO, hold formal diplomatic ties with China and not Taiwan. Beijing insists its potential partners to chose between it and Taipei.
In the midst of a slowing economy, opposition leader Alegre has criticized this relationship, saying it has made it tough for the country to export soy and beef to China, a major global buyer.
Taiwan faces possible loss of Paraguay's recognition
Alegre also said that Latin America, which is a farm-driven economy, does not get enough in return from Taipei.
The Colorado Party's Pena, on the other hand, has vowed to maintain ties with Taiwan.
A tight-rope walk for Colorado Party
The Colorado Party has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and ruled for all but five of the last 75 years.