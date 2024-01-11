  1. Skip to content
Papua New Guinea: PM declares state of emergency in capital

January 11, 2024

Papua New Guinea has mobilized security forces after nationwide looting and violence. High employment and the rising cost of living has sparked frustration in the South Pacific nation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b6d6
People leave shops with looted goods amid unrest in Port Moresby on January 10, 2024
Violence erupted after hundreds of people walked off their jobs in protest of a pay disputeImage: AFP

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape declared a two-week state of emergency in capital Port Moresby on Thursday after widespread looting left at least 15 dead in the country.

The prime minister's order states that more than 1,000 security personnel were on standby to "step in wherever necessary."

Marape earlier Thursday said at a news conference that Port Moresby was "under stress and duress." At least 180 defense personnel were deployed after violence on Wednesday, according to earlier reports.

"(The) situation report as of this morning shows tension in the city has subsided," Marape said at the news conference.

“Police were not at work yesterday in the city and people resorted to lawlessness — not all people, but in certain segments of our city,” Marape said.

A damaged shop in Port Moresby
Authorities are assessing the extent of damage Image: AFP

Riots set cities alight

Violence erupted in Port Moresby on Wednesday after hundreds of police officers, soldiers, prison staff and public servants walked off their jobs in protest over a pay dispute. 

Shops were looted and warehouses set alight in the capital, with similar rioting also reported in the country's second-biggest city of Lae.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that unrest had killed at least 15 people in Port Moresby and Lae.

Many shops and banking services remain closed as business owners repaired damage.

The Papua New Guinea government attributed the pay cut to an administrative glitch.

Tensions in the country have risen amid high unemployment and increased living costs.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appealed for calm. He said his government had not received any requests for help from its closest neighbor.

Papua New Guinea, a country of 10 million, is the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)

