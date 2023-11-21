  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Argentina
Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentPapua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea on alert after Ulawun volcano erupts

November 21, 2023

Officials have said the eruption of Mount Ulawun on Papua New Guinea continues to send smoke and ash into the atmosphere, with officials warning the eruption could continue for an extended period.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZF7o
Ash column rises from Mount Ulawun, as seen from an aeroplane window, Papua New Guinea:
A plume of ash rises from Mount Ulawun Image: Enoch Lapa/REUTERS

Papua New Guinea's Mount Ulawun volcano continued to belch out smoke and ash on Tuesday, after a major eruption Monday sent a plume of smoke 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) into the atmosphere, temporarily disrupting flights from a local airport and prompting warnings of prolonged volcanic activity. 

On Tuesday, the volcanic alert level was downgraded by Papua New Guinea's Geohazards Management Division to Stage 3, which means a moderate-to-strong eruption. On Monday, it was at Stage 4, which indicates a very strong eruption. Ash from the eruption continued to cover roofs and trees on Tuesday. 

Officials said the volcano remained active and the eruption could continue indefinitely.

Aviation continues unaffected 

Senior disaster management official Clement Bailey told broadcaster NBC PNG that a few teams had been sent to the Mount Ulawun area on New Britain island to coordinate an evacuation. The channel also reported flights from the island had been cancelled.

The FlightAware tracking website showed normal activity Tuesday at the nearest large airports, in the national capital Port Moresby and in Honiara, the Solomon Islands capital, The Associated Press (AP) reported. 

The small volcanic particles in ash plumes can be carried long distances by wind and can threaten aviation. 

Officials added there was no threat of tsunami. from the eruption.

Papua New Guinea lies in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean. It is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Mount Ulawun is Papua New Guinea most-active and tallest volcano, towering to a height of 2,334 meters (7,657 feet) above sea
level.Its last major eruption was in 2019, during which more than 5,000 people had to be evacuated.

tg/wmr (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Smoke rises from Mayon volcano as seen from Daraga, Albay province in the Philippines

Philippines: Thousands evacuated around Mayon Volcano

Philippines: Thousands evacuated around Mayon Volcano

Officials have raised the alert level due to various seismic events being recorded.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 9, 2023
Indonesien Hindus werfen Opfergaben in den Vulkan Bromo

Hindus in Indonesia climb active volcano in annual ceremony

Hindus in Indonesia climb active volcano in annual ceremony

Worshippers from the Tengger tribe, an indigenous group in eastern Java, climb Mount Bromo each year to sacrifice some of their belongings.
ReligionJune 6, 202301:52 min
Volcano Mount Etna in Catania, island of Sicily, Italy seen smoking in the distance

Why some volcanoes just keep spewing lava

Why some volcanoes just keep spewing lava

Whether it's Mount Etna in Italy, Iceland's Fagradalsfjall or Hawaii's Kilauea, active volcanoes are a natural, constant threat — and a draw for tourists.
ScienceNovember 13, 2023