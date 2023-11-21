Papua New Guinea on alert after Ulawun volcano erupts

Officials have said the eruption of Mount Ulawun on Papua New Guinea continues to send smoke and ash into the atmosphere, with officials warning the eruption could continue for an extended period.

Papua New Guinea's Mount Ulawun volcano continued to belch out smoke and ash on Tuesday, after a major eruption Monday sent a plume of smoke 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) into the atmosphere, temporarily disrupting flights from a local airport and prompting warnings of prolonged volcanic activity.

On Tuesday, the volcanic alert level was downgraded by Papua New Guinea's Geohazards Management Division to Stage 3, which means a moderate-to-strong eruption. On Monday, it was at Stage 4, which indicates a very strong eruption. Ash from the eruption continued to cover roofs and trees on Tuesday.

Officials said the volcano remained active and the eruption could continue indefinitely.

Aviation continues unaffected

Senior disaster management official Clement Bailey told broadcaster NBC PNG that a few teams had been sent to the Mount Ulawun area on New Britain island to coordinate an evacuation. The channel also reported flights from the island had been cancelled.

The FlightAware tracking website showed normal activity Tuesday at the nearest large airports, in the national capital Port Moresby and in Honiara, the Solomon Islands capital, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The small volcanic particles in ash plumes can be carried long distances by wind and can threaten aviation.

Officials added there was no threat of tsunami. from the eruption.

Papua New Guinea lies in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean. It is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Mount Ulawun is Papua New Guinea most-active and tallest volcano, towering to a height of 2,334 meters (7,657 feet) above sea

level.Its last major eruption was in 2019, during which more than 5,000 people had to be evacuated.

