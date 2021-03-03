 Pandemic cinema: How Berlinale films reflect COVID | Film | DW | 03.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Pandemic cinema: How Berlinale films reflect COVID

Most movies at the Berlin Film Festival are set in a coronavirus-free world, but Radu Jude, Denis Cote and Natalie Morales picked up on the past year's vibe.

Film still 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn': a woman wearing a face mask, sitting at a table with flowers on it.

A rare film with masked actors at the Berlinale: 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

Making a feature film is a notoriously long process. Once the script has been written, productions may spend several years organizing funding before the film is actually shot, and then edited.

With specific COVID restrictions changing from week to week, references to the world's pandemic lifestyle in a film could very well feel outdated by the time the work is completed and distributed. It's therefore unsurprising that most films selected for the Berlin International Film Festival are set in a universe that's oblivious to the ongoing pandemic.

There are nevertheless a few films that reflect the past year's social habits.

Loony porn in times of COVID

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, a Competition entry by Silver Bear-winning Romanian director Radu Jude, fulfills the promises of its title right with its opening scene: a homemade porn video.

In the following scene, the woman from the sex tape is at a market. Just like everyone else, she is wearing a mask. As she wanders through the streets of Bucharest in observational documentary-style shots, the face mask is also ubiquitous.

Jude hadn't originally scripted his film that way, though. That introductory sequence was actually shot a few weeks before last year's spring lockdown.

Romania then faced a second wave of COVID-19 at the beginning of July, so the filmmaker decided to shoot his film as quickly as possible during the summer — even if that meant skipping additional funding options that would have been available later.

Since the number of cases was rising, the director also chose to integrate the masks into his narrative to protect his team. "Morally, it felt better to limit the risk for the actors," Jude told DW, adding that he was proud that no one got sick during the production. This was for him a "greater achievement" than speculating on how covering the actors' mouths would impact the film visually.

Film still 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn' by Radu Jude: A group of people wearing face masks.

Among others, Radu Jude bangs on the church, the army and nationalists in his film

A time capsule with symbolic value

The film actually gains from this ethical decision. Jude decided to capture the moment with an "anthropological eye," creating a time capsule of this unique and iconic moment in history.

The woman in the sex tape is a teacher who faces her class's angry parents after the video starts circulating in the school. Since the film contrasts obscenity with Romanian society's hypocrisy towards social issues such as sexism, anti-Semitism and fascism, the face mask also takes on a symbolic dimension, standing in for all the things that are not openly addressed in the country. "It wasn't intended, but of course we knew the potential of this metaphor," said Jude.

Extreme distancing in 'Social Hygiene'

The coronavirus paralyzed many productions over the past year. Those who did manage to complete their shoots between lockdowns had to apply safety guidelines developed for the film industry, such as regular testing of the cast and crew and wearing face masks on set. Another recommendation was to modify scenes to allow more social distancing.

Denis Cote's film Social Hygiene, featured in the Berlin Film Festival's Encounters section, pushes the concept of social distancing to the extreme. The film's scenes are all set outdoors, in nature; the actors statically stand several meters apart from each other as they speak their dialogues.

The Canadian arthouse director is a Berlinale regular, and the festival's website describes his latest work as a "testimony to the way in which the constraints of a pandemic can be the mother of invention when it comes to cinematic forms and storytelling."

Film still 'Social Hygiene': three characters standing in nature.

Safe distances in Denis Cote's 'Social Hygiene'

Yet, strikingly, Cote came up with the entire concept of this film — and even its title — five years ago. When actors around him started asking if he had something they could work on together during the pandemic slump, he picked up the project that had remained in a drawer all that time.

He wrote the story as "an exploration of the notion of distancing between people," he told DW. With its surreal theatrical approach, combining period costumes and modern-day references, the film actually offers several levels of distancing to ponder over.

Finding a true online connection in 'Language Lessons'

For many people, the past year has also come with an overdose of online meetings, so a movie based on a series of video chats might not sound like the most attractive option for entertainment.

Yet that's the starting point of Language Lessons. The film, part of the Berlinale Special section, was directed by actress Natalie Morales and co-written by Mark Duplass, who had previously worked with her on the HBO series Room 104.

The film, which only features the two of them, tells the story of a wealthy man with a great sense of humor who develops a deep, non-romantic relationship with his Spanish teacher through their virtual contacts, as he reveals himself during a period of grief. 

Film still 'Language Lessons' with Mark Duplass doing a funny face and Natalie Morales smiling.

Duplass and Morales wanted to depict a platonic male-female relationship — something that's rarely been portrayed in film

For the story, Duplass was inspired by the Spanish lessons he had started taking a month into the pandemic. "Me and my teacher both hated small talk, so it quickly developed into something interesting," Duplass said during a Zoom press conference that felt a lot like the film itself.

In the film, the lessons are held online because the teacher and the student live in different parts of the world. The duo of actors/co-writers/producers felt the film would be stronger and more timeless if it wasn't about the pandemic itself. The metaphors of loss and isolation are so present throughout the work that adding the pandemic in the storyline "would have felt like adding a hat onto a hat," explained Duplass.

"There's a weird non-intimacy / intimacy about the way we have been communicating since March last year, and the film is about how to break the falseness of that," said Morales. In these difficult times, she added, "even when you don't realize it, a connection with another person can serve as a healing balm."

The actors pull it off with their humor and genuine warmth. As Duplass put it, "ultimately, the movie is a big hug."  And you'll suddenly want another Zoom meeting with them.

  • A Sydney Harbour ferry passes the Sydney Opera House on its way to Circular Quay.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Hollywood now shooting Down Under

    Australia has the virus largely under control. That's pulling in filmmakers. Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon are not shooting in Hollywood, but in Australia. According to the agency Ausfilm, which supports international film productions, 37 US film projects have been outsourced to the country. Stars like Matt Damon and Nicole Kidman are working in the Land of Oz.

  • A scene from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    The rise of streaming

    Warner Bros. will distribute its new films not only in cinemas, but also through streaming. At least 17 films will simultaneously be released in theaters and on the HBO Max portal in 2021, including "Judas and the Black Messiah" (picture), the "Sopranos" sequel "The Many Saints of Newark" and the superhero film "The Suicide Squad". Cinema operators are worried about the future of their theaters.

  • Film still from The Eight Hundred.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    China dominates the cinema market

    For the first time in 2020, two Chinese blockbusters made more money in the box office than US films. The war film "The Eight Hundred" (picture) and another Chinese production, the comedy "Love You Forever," brought in more than $2 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In China, the cinemas are open, even if only with a capacity of 50 percent.

  • Hollywood sign in the Los Angeles hills.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Collapse of the US market

    Hollywood has recorded financial losses, and less high-profile productions have entered the race for the Oscars on April 25, 2021. Many films from Netflix and Amazon are in the race.

  • A scene from the remake of Berlin Alexanderplatz shows two people about to kiss.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    German films in New York

    Five German arthouse films were due to open in New York cinemas in 2021, including "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani (picture) or the migrant drama "Exile." Now they have to assert themselves online. The films are part of the "Kino! Germany Now!" selection promoted by the German Film Office. Supported by the Goethe-Institute, the initiative aims to increase the visibility of German films.

  • Phoebe Dynevor in Victorian era dress looks out of a horse-drawn coach.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    'Bridgerton' and COVID?

    After season 1 of "Bridgerton" topped the Netflix charts in 83 countries and was streamed by 82 million households — more than ever before — a sequel is now due. Since the series is based on many intimate scenes, Phoebe Dynevor, actress of Daphne Bridgerton, has great doubts that a second season can be filmed under current hygiene rules.

  • Berlinale 2020 | Golden and Silver Bears

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Rescheduling for the Berlinale

    The first major European film festival, which traditionally takes place in Berlin at the end of January / beginning of February, is being remodeled and rescheduled. Industry professionals will meet digitally in March, when the competition will also run. The award ceremony is planned for June, when the Berlin audience can watch the films. But only if the pandemic is contained by then.

  • Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, with a navy sweater, aiming a pistol.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    James Bond in October

    The latest James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new theatrical release should now be October 8, 2021, according to the US production studio MGM. What is probably Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 has been pushed back by a year.

  • Scarlett Johansson as the superheroine the Black Widow, stands in a smoking wasteland, wearing a futuristic costume and looking pensive.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Films in the waiting room

    The film year 2021 will be different. Because many film releases have been postponed due to closed theaters, cinephiles could possibly expect a concentrated selection from spring or mid-2021. In addition to the new Bond film, the Marvel film "Black Widow" with Scarlett Johansson (picture) as well as the sequel to "Top Gun" with Tom Cruise are on hold.

  • A discussion panel at the Cannes Festival sits on a dramatically lit stage. Behind the panel members is the logo of the Cannes Film Festival 2020.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Cannes postponed

    The Cannes Film Festival, which should have been held in May, has been postponed by two months, to July 6-17, 2021. In 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers only published a list of 56 films that they included in the official selection and held a symbolic "mini-festival" in October.

  • Rock band The Flaming Lips give a special corona concert. Each spectator stands in their own plastic bubble.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Coronavirus documentaries

    Already in 2020, there were documentaries about the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan. Now there will be a new contribution in 2021. "In the Same Breath" by Nanfu Wang ("Land of Only Children") tells of misinformation and misconduct on the part of the Chinese and US governments with regard to COVID-19.

    Author: Sabine Oelze


DW recommends

Berlinale plans a 'festival in two stages' amid COVID uncertainty

With Germany's harder coronavirus lockdown in place, the Berlin International Film Festival plans massive changes for its upcoming edition.  

Dieter Kosslick: Berlinale's former head publishes memoir

Kosslick looks back at his two decades helming the Berlinale, and his positive vision for the future of cinema.  

2021 Berlinale will focus on industry first, then fans

An online event taking place from March 1 to 5 is restricted to film professionals. Here's why some films are waiting for the red carpet in June to launch promotion.  

Audios and videos on the topic

2021 Berlinale: COVID edition  

Advertisement

Film

Film still 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn': a woman wearing a face mask, sitting at a table with flowers on it.

Pandemic cinema: How Berlinale films reflect COVID

Most movies at the Berlin Film Festival are set in a coronavirus-free world, but Radu Jude, Denis Cote and Natalie Morales picked up on the past year's vibe.  

Culture

Poster: Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo

'Christiane F.' drama on heroin abuse gets a TV remake

With the series "Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo," Amazon Prime revisits the bestselling biographic novel and movie based on a teenager's story of addiction.  

Music

Jendrik Sigwart

Eurovision Song Contest: Jendrik Sigwart sings for Germany

Over the past years, Germany has been landing in the last positions at the Eurovision Song Contest. With his song "I don't feel hate," Jendrik Sigwart is the country's new hope.  

Arts

Jeff Koons, Fait d'hiver, scuplture with pig and female torso, two sculptures of Mary and Jesus in the background

Jeff Koons and 'Fait d'hiver': When is plagiarism art?

Once again, US artist Jeff Koons has been convicted of plagiarism. When is a work of art considered a copy, and what does that mean for memes?  

Music

Flight crew recording a video for the Jerusalema challenge, dancing in a group in front of a plane on the tarmac at Riga Airport.

Warner demands licence fees for 'Jerusalema' videos

The "Jerusalema" dance challenge created a feel-good sense of community around the world. But now Warner Music is demanding license fees for using the song.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Berge

Which mountain range is most fascinating to you?

Whether it's the Alps, Andes, Rocky Mountains, Himalayas, Urals or Tian Shan: Climbers and hikers across the world are enthralled by steep mountain peaks. Which mountain range captures your imagination?  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  