 Palestinian stabs three Israelis in the West Bank; one dead | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 27.07.2018

Middle East

Palestinian stabs three Israelis in the West Bank; one dead

The attacker has been shot dead, Israeli authorities say. The assault comes hours after Hamas Islamist group promised to avenge Israeli retaliatory strikes that killed three of its members in Gaza on Wednesday.

Overview of the Israeli settlement of Adam located near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The assault comes hours after Hamas promised to avenge Israeli retaliatory strikes that killed three of its members.

A Palestinian assailant stabbed one Israeli to death and wounded two others on Thursday after entering am Israeli settlement near Ramallah in the West Bank.

The 17-year-old attacker was shot and killed by a fellow resident of the Adam settlement, which lies between Jerusalem and Ramallah, local Israeli media reported.

Read moreAmid Israel-Hamas violence, Gazans fearful of full-scale war

"A terrorist infiltrated into the community and stabbed three civilians. The terrorist was shot and killed," the Israeli military said.

A 58-year-old victim was said to be seriously wounded but stable. The third victim was slightly wounded in the leg.

Hamas Islamist group, which rules the Palestinian Gaza Strip, praised the attack.

The attack was a "heroic and brave operation that came in response to the daily, ugly crimes conducted by the Israeli occupation against our people." Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said.

Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

Hamas' call for revenge

Earlier in the day, Hamas had promised revenge after Israeli retaliatory strikes on the coastal enclave killed three of its members.

"The enemy shall pay a high price in blood for the crime which it commits daily against the rights of our people and our fighters," said the al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Tensions have worsened between Israel and the Palestinians in the past few months. But the violence has largely gripped Gaza Strip with the West Bank remaining relatively calm.

At least 140 Palestinians have died in Israeli fire during weekly border protests in the Gaza Strip. Israel says that the protests are a cover for Hamas to carry out attacks, and that most of the dead were militants. Palestinians deny the allegations.

The latest flare-up comes just days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in a deal brokered by the United Nations and Egypt. The ceasefire followed a dramatic surge in violence after an Israeli soldier was killed along the border for the first time in years.

ap/bw (Reuters, AFP)

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians took part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, named for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Protesters injured in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians died and hundreds were injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. The UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Gaza Israel Konflikt Jerusalem US Botschaft (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    May 15: US Embassy officially moved to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv

    US President Donald Trump's daugher Ivanka is part of the delegation that opened the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The transfer of the embassy triggered a fresh wave of protests in which 62 people were killed. The deaths have considerably heightened tensions in the area.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    US no longer seen as partner in Middle East negotiations

    As the US celebrated its embassy move from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian protests escalated. The events coincided with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of modern-day Israel, and Nakba Day, when Palestinians recall those who fled or were expelled as Israel was established.

  • Injured protester being carried during (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    More than 60 people were killed in protests

    Palestinians carried away a protester injured on May 15th after demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian youths run from tear gas

    Hamas official Salah al-Bardaweel said on Palestinian television that all but 12 of the dead were members of Hamas. Mahmoud Abbas the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization is planning to pursue a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court.

  • Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza (picture-alliance/newscom/I. Mohamad)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza

    Following an increase in cross-border violence in mid-July, Israel pounded Hamas military targets in Gaza, while Palestinian militants fired more than 170 rockets and mortars into Israel. Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza's health ministry. Three Israelis were injured after a rocket landed on a residential home in the Israeli city of Sderot.

  • Israel tempoarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip (picture-alliance/Photoshot/K. Omar)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israel temporarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip

    Days later, Israel blocked all fuel and gas transfers through the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Gaza Strip for six days "in light of the continued terrorist attempts of Hamas." Israel's defense ministry said essential food and medicine deliveries would still get through. The crossing had been shuttered to commercial trade a week earlier.


70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees

In May 1948, Israel declared its independence. Palestinians such as Hafida Khatib refer to this moment as the "Nakba," or "catastrophe." With her family, Hafida fled to Lebanon — a country that has never felt like home. (15.05.2018)  

70 years old now — an Israeli story

As Israel marks its Independence Day, 70 years after the modern-day state's foundation, Israeli author Lizzie Doron walks through her evolving feelings over the years regarding May 14. (14.05.2018)  

Amid Israel-Hamas violence, Gazans fearful of full-scale war

For weeks, Palestinian incendiary kites have been setting fields in southern Israel ablaze. Last weekend, fierce violence broke out between Hamas and Israel. In Gaza, residents fear the consequences of full-scale war. (20.07.2018)  

What would Donald Trump ending US aid mean for Palestinians?

Donald Trump is threatening to cut off US aid to the Palestinian territories. The move, which follows his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, could have dire consequences for people in Gaza and the West Bank. (04.01.2018)  

Hamas and Israel agree to Gaza ceasefire, says Hamas

The Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip have said they reached an agreement with Israel to restore calm. It follows a day of deadly Israeli strikes after a soldier was killed along the border for the first time in years. (21.07.2018)  

Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza after Hamas rocket attacks

The fighting is the worst episode of violence since Israel and Hamas fought a brief war in 2014. The United States, European Union and United Nations have condemned the rocket and mortar attacks against Israel. (30.05.2018)  

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

The origin of conflicts in the region could be dated back centuries but this year has seen some key events leading to an escalation in the tension between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza. (17.05.2018)  

Palästina Israel fliegt nach Schüssen auf Soldaten massive Luftangriffe in Gaza

Hamas and Israel agree to Gaza ceasefire, says Hamas 21.07.2018

The Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip have said they reached an agreement with Israel to restore calm. It follows a day of deadly Israeli strikes after a soldier was killed along the border for the first time in years.

Feuerdrachen aus Gaza - Südisrael

Amid Israel-Hamas violence, Gazans fearful of full-scale war 20.07.2018

For weeks, Palestinian incendiary kites have been setting fields in southern Israel ablaze. Last weekend, fierce violence broke out between Hamas and Israel. In Gaza, residents fear the consequences of full-scale war.

Hamas declares ceasefire with Israel in Gaza Strip 21.07.2018

Hamas says it has agreed a truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip. It comes after a day of deadly clashes along the volatile Gaza border. The Israeli army did not confirm the ceasefire, but said it had ended its overnight offensive on the enclave.

