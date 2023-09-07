  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Moon Sniper
Beethovenfest
PoliticsOccupied Palestinian Territory

Palestinian leader condemned for Holocaust remarks

September 7, 2023

Israel accused Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas of Holocaust denial after he claimed that Jews were not persecuted because of their religion during the Holocaust. Abbas was also condemned by Germany, the EU and the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W5JT
Mahmoud Abbas
Mahmoud Abbas made ahistorical claims about the Holocaust during a speech to his party last monthImage: AFP via Getty Images

The leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has been accused of antisemitism after he claimed Jews were not persecuted for their religion during the Holocaust.

Abbas made the comments in an address delivered last month, but they began to attract widespread criticism on Wednesday after footage of the speech was translated and shared online by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

What did Mahmoud Abbas say?

At a speech to senior members of his Fatah party in Ramallah, Abbas claimed that it was "not true" that "[Adolf] Hitler killed the Jews because they were Jews."

Abbas also repeated antisemitic tropes by falsely claiming that Germany "fought [Jews] because of their social role, and not their religion. Because of usury and money."

Around 6 million Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

Hitler considered Jews to be an inferior race. He viciously promoted antisemitism as the Third Reich carried out genocide against the Jews of Europe.

World condemns Abbas' remarks

Israel's Foreign Ministry shared footage of the speech on social media on Wednesday, accusing Abbas of "Holocaust denial."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the European Union said the Palestinian leader's speech "contained false and grossly misleading remarks about Jews and antisemitism" which are "an insult to the millions of victims of the Holocaust and their families."

"Such historical distortions are inflammatory, deeply offensive" and "trivialize [the] Holocaust and thereby fuel antisemitism", the EU spokesperson added.

Germany also condemned Abbas' remarks about the Holocaust.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, said that the Palestinian people "deserve to hear the historical truth from their leader, not such distortions."

Germany's mission in Ramallah, where Abbas' Palestinian Authority is based, also "strongly" condemned his remarks.

"History is clear: millions of lives were erased — this cannot be relativized," Germany's mission in Ramallah said late on Wednesday.

The US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, also slammed Abbas' "hateful, antisemitic remarks."

She called for an immediate apology.

The French consulate in Jerusalem also called the remarks "totally unacceptable" on Thursday and said it rejects "antisemitism and [Holocaust] denial in all forms."

Palestinian Authority walks back comments

Abbas's office later issued a statement saying that "the Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern human history."

His spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the "rabid campaign" against the Palestinian president.

He said Abbas' position is "clear and documented, which is the complete condemnation of the Holocaust and the rejection of antisemitism."

There have been several past instances where Abbas has been condemned for relativizing, downplaying or misrepresenting the facts of the Holocaust, including during a visit to Berlin last year.

zc/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A high school class room.Students sit facing the electronic board where a teacher stands and writnes things down

Teaching about Nazis and the Holocaust in German schools

Teaching about Nazis and the Holocaust in German schools

What do students learn about the Nazi era in German schools? DW visited a high school in one of Berlin's most diverse neighborhoods to find out.
CultureAugust 17, 2023
Dani Dayan

Yad Vashem memorial chairman flags surge in antisemitism

Yad Vashem memorial chairman flags surge in antisemitism

Speaking to DW, Dani Dayan, chairman of the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem, warns leaders to act immediately against rising antisemitism. He urges people to remember the Holocaust and take action before it's too late
SocietyJanuary 18, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several rounds of depleted uranium ammunition

Ukraine: Why is uranium ammunition so controversial?

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gabonese celebrate the recent coup

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Workers examine vehicles at a VinFast plant

Is Vietnam's e-car maker VinFast hitting the brakes?

Is Vietnam's e-car maker VinFast hitting the brakes?

BusinessSeptember 7, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People standing on a film set during the 1950s, with buildings around.

What was it like to be Jewish in East Germany?

What was it like to be Jewish in East Germany?

CultureSeptember 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

High-rise buildings in an area with a high level of air pollution in Sofia, Bulgaria

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage