 Pakistani artists concerned about Turkish actors taking away their roles | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 26.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistani artists concerned about Turkish actors taking away their roles

Pakistani businesses and brands are increasingly opting for Turkish artists in their commercials, heightening anxiety among local actors.

Watch video 02:21

More in the Media Center

Ali Virk, Pakistani YouTuber Bildquelle: DW/Afifa Nasrullah/Pakistan 2021

Young Pakistani reveals his deadly journey to reach Europe 14.05.2021

First Fashion week of 2021 since Corona Pandemic in Pakistan Location: Karachi, Pakistan © BCW

Sexual harassment forces Pakistani entertainers to create own #MeToo movement 04.03.2021

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

The Other Man - F.W. de Klerk and the End of Apartheid 11.11.2021

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Angela Merkel - Navigating a world in crisis 17.09.2021

Read also

In this photo taken on June 10, 2021, women walk past a beauty parlour in Kabul. - The Taliban outlawed dozens of seemingly innocuous activities and pastimes in Afghanistan during their 1996-2001 rule -- including kite flying, TV soap operas, pigeon racing, fancy haircuts, and even playing music. These have made a comeback in the years since, but fears are growing they will be banned again if the hardline Islamists return to power. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT-TALIBAN-LEISURE', FOCUS by Jay DESHMUKH and AFP's Afghanistan team

Afghanistan: What Taliban's new media rules mean for female actors 24.11.2021

By slapping new restrictions on the media and female actors, the Taliban have once again reaffirmed their misogynistic ideology, say rights advocates.

(170528) -- KABUL, May 28, 2017 () -- Salma Rasa, 26, records a program at Zan TV in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, May 23, 2017. The first-ever woman television channel, Zan TV, in Afghanistan has been established recently to highlight the rights of Afghan women, improve their status and ensure their equity with men in the conservative society.(/Rahmat Alizadah)(gj)

Afghanistan: Taliban issue guidelines against women actors 21.11.2021

A Taliban ministry has asked TV networks to stop broadcasting programs that the ultra-conservative group deems immoral. They have said that the directives are not obligatory, but rather "a religious guideline."

A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television, in Karachi on March 4, 2021, after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi†announced that Khan would seek a confidence vote in the National Assembly.†† (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Pakistan: New religious body draws ire from rights activists 15.10.2021

Pakistan is setting up a new religious body as part of efforts to push for an "Islamic welfare state." But activists warn that the new authority could jeopardize the lives of women and religious minorities.

A Pakistani resident reads a morning newspaper at a stall a day after the general election in Islamabad on July 26, 2018. - Pakistan woke to electoral chaos on July 26 with the outgoing ruling party denouncing blatant rigging in the pivotal general election and rejecting unofficial, partial results suggesting victory for former cricket champion Imran Khan. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan: Media regulation bill proposes jail term for journalists 15.09.2021

Critics say a plan to consolidate media regulatory agencies will further shrink press freedom in the country. Journalists and opposition parties have decried the law as "draconian" and unconstitutional.