Pakistani artists concerned about Turkish actors taking away their roles

Pakistani businesses and brands are increasingly opting for Turkish artists in their commercials, heightening anxiety among local actors.
By slapping new restrictions on the media and female actors, the Taliban have once again reaffirmed their misogynistic ideology, say rights advocates.
A Taliban ministry has asked TV networks to stop broadcasting programs that the ultra-conservative group deems immoral. They have said that the directives are not obligatory, but rather "a religious guideline."
Pakistan is setting up a new religious body as part of efforts to push for an "Islamic welfare state." But activists warn that the new authority could jeopardize the lives of women and religious minorities.
Critics say a plan to consolidate media regulatory agencies will further shrink press freedom in the country. Journalists and opposition parties have decried the law as "draconian" and unconstitutional.
