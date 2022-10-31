  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Pakistani teachers of a madrassa or Islamic school take a class at a seminary in Islamabad
Nearly 250 of Islamabad's 562 madrassas are not registered, according to a list compiled by the city policeImage: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
SocietyPakistan

Pakistan: Why is the number of illegal madrassas rising?

Jamila Achakzai Islamabad
1 hour ago

Many madrassas in Islamabad operate illegally but authorities are afraid of taking action for fear of provoking a hostile response from Islamic hardliners.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ItCw

Atta Muhammad, 38, runs a small grocery store on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital Islamabad.  

Like many of his friends and relatives, he sends his children to a local madrassa after school to get Quran lessons.

Madrassas are boys only Islamic religious schools for elementary and higher learning. They are mostly run on the premises of mosques.

In the South Asian nation, all madrassas need a government license to operate, but in practice many operate without.

The madrassa that Muhammad's children go to also lacks a license but he says he doesn't care.

"I've just learned from you that the madrassa is illegal, but even if it doesn't have a license to operate, it doesn't matter to me," he told DW.

"What matters is that it's doing a great service to our religion [Islam] by teaching our children how to read and understand the Quran and that, too, free of charge."

A very sensitive issue

Many Pakistanis hold a similar view, making it difficult for authorities to shut down madrassas that are operating illegally. 

According to a list compiled by Islamabad police, the capital alone has 562 madrassas but many of them — nearly 250 — are not registered, as required by the government for their establishment and operation.

Pakistani students of a madrassa or Islamic school prepare to eat food after attending class at their seminary in Islamabad
The madrassas also provide the children with food, clothing and shelterImage: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities say they refrain from taking action on the illegally operating ones for fear of provoking a hostile response from Islamic hardliners in the nation's religiously conservative society.

Pakistani Muslims are generally very sensitive about their religion and they consider any reforms to Islamic laws or institutions an attack on the religious character of society, a senior police official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told DW.

He cited the killings of Punjab province's former governor, Salman Taseer, and an ex-federal minister, Shahbaz Bhatti, for demanding amendments to the nation's notorious and much-misused blasphemy law.

Even the former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf received death threats over the 2007 military offensive against the country's Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) and an adjacent madrassa for their advocacy of radical Islam.

Students from impoverished backgrounds

Most of the students in madrassas hail from impoverished families. For them, these seminaries are important institutions and often the only way for their children to get an education.

The madrassas also provide the children with food, clothing and shelter. A handful of them also offer formal education.

Shafqat Munir Ahmed, an analyst at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said that most students at the capital's madrassas are from remote and poverty-stricken districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

He noted that their families were too poor to feed them, and the seminaries offered them free food, clothing, lodging and a "secure" future.

Ahmed added that some lower middle-class families also send their children to madrassas to learn Islamic teachings.

Many mosques operated illegally

It's not just madrassas that skirt the law, however, many mosques in the capital are also constructed and operated illegally.

Islamabad's municipal authorities carried out a survey in 2017 and found that of the city's 492 mosques, almost half (233) were being operated illegally on publicly owned land.

Many legally operated mosques also encroached upon public land to put up prayer halls, rooms, toilets, kitchens and shops, etc., the survey showed.

A city official told DW that they had not conducted any such surveys over the following years. He pointed out that authorities were unable to act on the illegal encroachments due to strong opposition from clerics.

How Pakistan floods are impacting children's education

Fareed Khan, a police official, told DW that it's the responsibility of the city municipality to evict illegal occupants from their land but they could ask the police for help.

Khan said illegal mosques or madrassas have never been dealt with in the capital as officials prefer dialogue or inaction on the issue, rather than clash with the clerics, which could offend people's religious sentiments and provoke street protests and violence. 

Qibla Ayaz, chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, a constitutional body that advises the government and the parliament on Islamic issues, said that some clerics "bend" the law and Muslim teachings to justify building mosques on occupied land.

He declared that Islam allowed places of worship on lands only with the prior permission of their owners, be they the government or private individuals.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Lula supporters gather in Rio De Janeiro after polls close

World leaders congratulate Lula on election victory

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Somalia's al-Shabab fighters in camouflage clothes conduct Muslim prayers outside.

Al-Shabab: Somalia's Islamist militant group

Al-Shabab: Somalia's Islamist militant group

Terrorism2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A security camera image of a densely packed street

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

Catastrophe2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Politics23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden arrives to vote early in the midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

PoliticsOctober 30, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Business3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage