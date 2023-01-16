Pakistan: Top lawyer shot dead by colleague at high court

Prominent attorney Abdul Latif Afridi was slain by a gunman dressed in full judicial robes while lounging with coworkers in a break room at Peshawar High Court.

A prominent Pakistani lawyer was shot and killed by a colleague in the Peshawar High Court on Monday.

Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan's lawyers union and a human rights activist, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to police.

"The killer, a junior lawyer who was wearing his gown, opened fire at close range and then handed himself over to the police," said Ijaz Khan, a senior police official.

A legal assistant, Muhammad Rizwan, who witnessed the shooting, said the attacker told police: "don't shoot, I had a feud with him and I have taken my revenge," before being arrested.

The attacker had reportedly previously accused Afridi of orchestrating the killing of his father.

Afridi was shot six times at close range Image: Fayaz Aziz/REUTERS

Pakistan prime minister pays tribute

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the killing.

In a statement he described Afridi, who also served in the national assembly in the 1990s, as "a seasoned jurist and a brave politician who was known for his righteousness."

Sharif also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Peshawar is the capital.

