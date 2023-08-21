  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan to compensate Christians after blasphemy riots

Timothy Jones
20 minutes ago

Pakistani authorities say they will compensate nearly 100 Christians who lost their homes to a Muslim mob. The rioters were angered by reports of the alleged desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VOm9
Local residents look at the rubble of homes and church vandalized by an angry Muslim mob
The rioting caused huge damage in Jaranwala in the district of FaisalabadImage: K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo/picture alliance

Christians who had their homes destroyed last week by Muslim rioters outraged by the alleged desecration of a Quran by a Christian man and his friend will be compensated to the tune of 2 million rupees (€6,236, $6,800), Pakistani officials said on Monday.

In the incident last Wednesday, a mob rampaged through Christian neighborhoods, burning at least 16 churches and damaging houses in their fury.

The two men accused of the desecration, which allegedly involved ripping pages out of the Quran and throwing them on the ground while writing insulting remarks on other pages, have been arrested, along with 160 suspected rioters so far.

What have authorities said about compensation?

The promise of compensation was made by the top official in the southern province of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said all people who were hurt financially by the attacks would receive the compensation in the next 48 hours. Naqvi also said repair work had begun on churches to restore them to their original condition.

Hundreds of Christians who left their homes amid the rioting and have since returned were reported to be living outside the burned buildings for fear they might collapse. 

A Christian graveyard was also desecrated in Wednesday's violence, authorities said.

Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws, under which anyone found guilty of insulting Islam can be given a death sentence. Although no one has yet been executed for the offense, mere accusations have in the past led to mob violence.

Pakistan is overwhelmingly Muslim, but just over 1% of the population, or 2.6 million people, identified as Christian in a 2017 census. That makes Christians the second-largest religious minority in the country after Hindus.

This article draws on information from The Associated Press.

Edited by: Farah Bahgat

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Strong winds and rain are seen from a residence as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches, in Cathedral City, California, USA

Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Catastrophe11 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman in Harare walks past a gigantic poster of Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU PF urging people to vote.

Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

PoliticsAugust 19, 202302:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indiab woman stands in a dilapidated corridor and rests her arm on a cracked wall

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

Society18 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

SocietyAugust 20, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Politics11 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage