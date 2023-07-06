Pakistan: terror attacks leave four soldiers dead

The killings happened amid an alarming surge in terror attacks in Pakistan. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for killing an army officer in an area close to the Afghan border.

Four soldiers were killed in north-western Pakistan, amid a surge in terrorist attacks in the country, the military said on Thursday.

Three of them were killed in a suicide bombing in North Waziristan, a region that long served as a base for Islamic militants linked to Al-Qaeda.

"The suicide bomber intended to target the security forces' post. However, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe," the military's media wing ISPR said.

In a separate incident, militants killed a Pakistani army officer on Thursday in the course of a gun battle in a tribal district close to the Afghan border, the army said.

The 33-year old army officer was leading an operation in the Khyber region where he was shot dead in an exchange of fire.

The soldiers were killed amid an alarming and steady surge in terror attacks in the country. Image: Asif Hassan/AFP

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a local militant umbrella organisation of Sunni Islamists and sectarian groups, claimed responsibility for killing Shah.

Although, no group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing yet.

Sharp increase in terror attacks

The killings happened amid an alarming and steady surge in terror attacks in the country.

According to a statistical report released by the independent think tank in Pakistan, there has been a 79% increase in militant attacks during the first six months of 2023.

The report noted a total of 271 militant attacks during this period, claiming the loss of 389 lives.

For the same six-month period in 2022, the country witnessed 151 attacks that left 293 dead, according to the report.

It is said that around 80,000 Pakistanis have been killed in years of violence by the Taliban.

