  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
DW News "Breaking"
ConflictsPakistan

Pakistan: Suicide bomb kills police officers in Balochistan

13 minutes ago

The blast is the latest in a series of attacks against police in the Asian country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OHvZ

A suicide bombing killed at least nine policemen in southwest Pakistan on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Another 16 people were wounded from the blast, which targeted a police truck.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.

The attack took place in Sibbi, a city 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb on Monday, but it comes amid an increase in attacks against Pakistan's police in recent months.

More to follow...

zc/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Pakistan Taliban step up attacks against police

Pakistan Taliban step up attacks against police

Since the Taliban walked out of a peace deal with the Pakistan government last November, at least a 100 attacks in the country have been blamed on them. Most have targeted police personnel. This has left the government in a dilemma: How can Pakistani citizens feel safe when police themselves don't?
ConflictsMarch 2, 202302:46 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man with his cycle standing in front of a wrecked building in Ukraine's Donbas region

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops in Donbas

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bird's-eye view of the British-built Namirembe Cathedral on the outskirts of Kampala

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Religion23 hours ago03:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Business22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

SocietyMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

SocietyMarch 5, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ambulances at a school where girls experienced symptoms of a poison gas attack

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Hippos in Doradal, Colombia

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage