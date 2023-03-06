Pakistan: Suicide bomb kills police officers in Balochistan

The blast is the latest in a series of attacks against police in the Asian country.

A suicide bombing killed at least nine policemen in southwest Pakistan on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Another 16 people were wounded from the blast, which targeted a police truck.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.

The attack took place in Sibbi, a city 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb on Monday, but it comes amid an increase in attacks against Pakistan's police in recent months.

