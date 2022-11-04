  1. Skip to content
Imran Khan, who injured in a shooting incident, is seen after the incident, in in Wazirabad, Pakistan
Injured former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party calls for protests after alleged assassination attemptImage: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf /AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan: Imran Khan's party calls for protests

13 minutes ago

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party called nationwide protests after the politician was shot and injured at an anti-government rally.

The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured in an alleged assassination attempt, called for nationwide protests on Friday.

"Today, after Friday prayers, there will be protests across the country, which will continue until Imran Khan's demand is met," Asad Umar, a close Khan aide, said on Twitter.

The ex-prime minister was leading a protest rally on Thursday to pressure the government to hold early elections when his convoy was attacked. He was shot twice in the leg and was said to be in a stable condition in hospital. One of Khan's supporters was killed, while 13 others were wounded.

Police have not commented publicly on the incident.

Khan, who was ousted by a parliamentary no-confidence vote earlier this year, had planned to travel with his large protest convoy to Islamabad. 

The politician's supporters rallied at the site of the alleged assassination early Friday and urged him to continue the march on the capital.

Who targeted Khan?

Immediately after the attack, police arrested a suspect who later confessed to shooting at Khan in an attempt to kill him.

Pakistan's interior minister alleged the gunman was a "religious extremist" who was angry with the ex-prime minister for comparing himself to the Muslim prophet Mohammed in his recent public speeches.

However, Khan aide Umar accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his interior minister and a senior military intelligence officer of plotting his assassination and called for their removal. He did not provide evidence to back up the claim.

Khan came to power after national elections in 2018 that were marred by allegations of rigging by the powerful Pakistani military.

dh/nm (dpa, Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

Politics42 minutes ago
