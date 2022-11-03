  1. Skip to content
Khan gestures .at the march participants as his convoy on its way, in Gujranwala on Tuesday
Khan gestures .at the march participants as his convoy on its way, in Gujranwala on TuesdayImage: PPI/Zumapress/picture alliance
PoliticsPakistan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in lower leg

6 minutes ago

The party of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan says he suffered minor injuries after a gunman opened fire at his convoy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J0di

Imran Khan was slightly wounded Thursday after a man opened fire at a container truck the former Pakistani prime minister was riding on alongside his supporters.

Asad Umar, the party official, said Khan had been struck in the foot while traveling in the Wazirabad district of the eastern Punjab province almost 200 km (120 miles) from Islamabad, the capital. Party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said a bullet hit Khan's shin.

Khan was not seriously wounded, his camp said.

What do we know about the incident?

"One man opened fire with an automatic weapon," Umar said.

Another Khan aide, Raoof Hasan, told AFP, "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him."

At the time of the attack, Khan was traveling in a large convoy of cars and trucks in the direction of Islamabad, the capital. Once in Islamabad, Khan hoped to place significant pressure on the government to call early elections.

Following the assault, Khan was spotted with his foot bandaged after he was moved to another vehicle from the container truck. His party said several supporters were also wounded.

The shooting occurred days after he began his trek from the capital of Punjab province, Lahore, alongside his supporters.

Since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in the spring, Khan alleges that his removal was orchestrated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his successor. Khan also blames Washington for his ouster.

Both Sharif and the US dispute Khan's characterizations.

Before entering politics, Khan was a famous cricket star.

ar/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

