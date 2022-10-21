  1. Skip to content
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad
Image: Aamir Qureshi/AFP
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan election board bars Imran Khan from public office

28 minutes ago

The former prime minister was alleged to have unlawfully sold state gifts from other world leaders. His supporters took to the streets to protest the decision.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IVhE

Pakistan's electoral authorities on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets.

The country's coalition government had filed a complaint against Khan in August for "not sharing details" of gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale.

"[Khan] was found guilty and involved in corrupt practices by not declaring his assets and source of income, you can't sell the gifts given to you as a Prime Minister by the brotherly royal family," Justice and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar told DW.

What does the decision mean?

The decision disqualifies Khan from his seat in the National Assembly. It also stops him from running for political office for five years. 

It comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

The ruling is the latest twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan was ousted. It is one of several legal battles being fought by the former international cricket star and his populist center-right party.

Successive governments in Pakistan have previously targeted political opponents by filing legal cases against them to keep them away from politics. Khan and his supporters claim the proceedings are politically motivated.

Khan has attempted to disrupt Pakistan's politics since he was toppled, ordering all lawmakers from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) to give up their seats in the National Assembly. 

The 70-year-old won six of eight national assembly seats he stood for, adding the vote was a referendum on his popularity. In Pakistan, individuals can stand in multiple constituencies and forfeit seats if they win more than one. However, it is unusual for a candidate to contest as many as Khan.

Pakistan: Police clash with Khan supporters

What's the response to the ruling?

Khan's lawyer Gohar Khan said his team would immediately challenge the decision in the Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the PTI urged supporters to take to the streets to peacefully condemn the commission's decision. Khan's close aide Fawad Chaudhry said the decision of the committee had been made at the orders of one of Khan's political rivals, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"People will come out against the verdict, no one could disqualify Imran Khan. He is a popular leader and only the public can disqualify him," Chaudhry told DW.

Clashes erupted between police and Khan's party workers in the northern province of Rawalpindi and in Islamabad. 

Legal expert Osama Malik highlighted that there was a historical trend of politicians being disqualified from public office in Pakistan. "Elected members of the assemblies should be discarded by votes of their constituents and not disqualified by judicial benches," Malik said. 

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the board's decision. "He who would spread lies about the alleged corruption of his political opponents has been caught red-handed," Zardari tweeted.

What are the allegations?

The case hinges on a government department known as the "Toshakhana," which refers to Mughal-era treasure houses kept by royal rulers to store and display gifts bestowed on them.

Although government officials have to declare all gifts, they are allowed to keep those below a certain value and, in some cases, they can buy back more expensive presents at a discount.

Khan and his wife received lavish gifts worth millions during foreign trips, including luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags, and perfumes. The former prime minister is alleged to have failed to declare some of the presents, or the profit made from selling them.

With reporting from DW's correspondent Haroon Janjua in Islamabad. 

fb, rc/ar (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Go to homepage