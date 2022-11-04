Pakistan: Imran Khan speaks out after assassination attempt
35 minutes ago
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would return to street rallies after his recovery. His party also called for nationwide protests after the politician was shot and injured at an anti-government rally.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his first public statements to reporters on Friday following an assassination attempt on his life a day prior. Shots from a gunman left Khan wounded in one leg, with the former Pakistan leader now in recovery.
The French AFP news agency reported that Khan accused current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a former interior minister and a senior military intelligence officer, of plotting his assassination. Khan did not present any evidence for his claims and went on to demand Sharif's resignation.
The Pakistani government has denied having any role in the attack.
Khan's party calls for demonstrations
Khan's party called for nationwide protests on Friday.
"Today, after Friday prayers, there will be protests across the country, which will continue until Imran Khan's demand is met," Asad Umar, a close Khan aide, said on Twitter.
The ex-prime minister was leading a protest rally on Thursday to pressure the government to hold early elections when his convoy was attacked. He was shot twice in the leg and was said to be in stable condition in the hospital. One of Khan's supporters was killed, while 13 others were wounded.
Police have not commented publicly on the incident.